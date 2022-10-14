Officers located a 23-year-old man inside a vehicle during a noise complaint incident which led to his arrest after officers discovered the man had a gun with no holster, according to a police report.
At about 4:38 a.m. Thursday, Denton police were dispatched to a noise complaint at the 2200 block of North Bell Avenue. Several callers stated that there was a vehicle playing loud music in the block.
Upon arrival, officers located a vehicle playing loud music and the engine running. Officers made contact with the man inside the vehicle, who was slumped over and asleep in the driver’s seat, the report states.
According to the report, the man had a handgun in plain view between his legs with no holster. Officers also said in the report that the man had urinated in his pants.
The man refused to respond to officers’ commands. According to the report, the man put one hand in the air and reached for the gun with his other hand.
Officers again gave commands, and the man refused. According to the report, the man placed one hand on the gun and moved it to the floorboard, then followed officers’ commands. Officers then informed him that he was being detained.
The man was arrested and charged with unlawfully carrying a weapon. The man was charged due to the gun without a holster while unconscious with an operated vehicle fully open in a public parking lot.
Other reports
2700 block of West University Drive — Surveillance footage showed a 19-year-old woman placing unpaid items in her purse, according to a police report.
At about 5:17 p.m. Thursday, officers responded to a shoplifter call at Walmart. Officers contacted the loss prevention employees, who said the woman had allegedly stolen more than $100 worth of merchandise. Officers reviewed surveillance footage showing the woman placing items inside her purse, according to the report. The report states the woman attempted to steal different jewelry items along with other miscellaneous items. The woman was arrested and charged with theft.
7800 block of White Settlement Road — A man reported a forgery report from an unauthorized check transaction, according to a police report. At about 11:15 a.m. Thursday, officers were dispatched to the area for a forgery report. The victim told police that a check was cashed in his name by a bank in a different city. The man stated that whoever cashed his check did not have the authorization to do so. The unauthorized check cashed was estimated at $3,000. The incident is under investigation.
2800 block of Interstate 35E — A 19-year-old man stole a sandwich at Buc-ee’s, according to a police report. At about 10:38 p.m. Thursday, officers responded to a shoplifting call at the Buc-ee’s. The man did not pay for the sandwich and left, the report states. The man admitted that he stole the sandwich because he was low on funds.
The man was issued a citation and a criminal trespass warning at the manager’s request and was released.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Thursday, the Denton Police Department handled 427 service and officer-initiated calls and made seven arrests.
JUAN BETANCOURT can be reached via Twitter at @jbetancourt_15.