FlashingLights05.JPG
Dallas Morning News file photo

Officers located a 23-year-old man inside a vehicle during a noise complaint incident which led to his arrest after officers discovered the man had a gun with no holster, according to a police report.

At about 4:38 a.m. Thursday, Denton police were dispatched to a noise complaint at the 2200 block of North Bell Avenue. Several callers stated that there was a vehicle playing loud music in the block.

JUAN BETANCOURT can be reached via Twitter at @jbetancourt_15.

