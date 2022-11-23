Blotter

Police are investigating a drive-by shooting at a trailer park where bullets entered a home, causing damage to the structure and the occupants’ TV, but no one was injured, according to a police report.

At about 12:28 a.m. Tuesday, police were dispatched to a shots-heard call at a trailer park in the 5300 block of East McKinney Street.

