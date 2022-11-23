Police are investigating a drive-by shooting at a trailer park where bullets entered a home, causing damage to the structure and the occupants’ TV, but no one was injured, according to a police report.
At about 12:28 a.m. Tuesday, police were dispatched to a shots-heard call at a trailer park in the 5300 block of East McKinney Street.
There were five people inside the home, but no one was harmed. Police observed multiple bullets — department spokesperson Allison Beckwith said the report does not specify how many — had entered the home and there was damage to the walls. One bullet went through a TV.
Witnesses said they saw suspects flee in a vehicle. Police have not determined who the suspects are. So, it is unclear if the suspects are known to any of the occupants.Police are working to determine whether there is any security footage of the shooting. The incident is being investigated as an aggravated assault with deadly weapon, deadly conduct and criminal mischief between $100 and $750.
Other reports
6400 block of Interstate 35 —A man reported someone pulled a rifle on him when he was getting gas at Love’s Travel Stop on Tuesday because they believed he might have cut them off, according to a police report.
At about 12:42 p.m., police were dispatched to the truck stop for a suspicious activity call. The caller, a Love’s employee, said a customer told them someone pulled a rifle on him while he was at the gas pumps and he didn’t feel comfortable going back outside.
Police arrived and spoke with the man. He said he was waiting to pull up to the pump and when he did, the vehicle behind him started honking at him. He said he thinks the driver, another man, might have thought he cut him off.
He said the driver became irate, reached inside his truck, grabbed a rifle and pointed it at him, yelling. He went inside the store to get away from the driver and when he looked back outside, he said he saw the driver still holding the rifle.
He provided police with a photo he had taken of the driver’s vehicle. Police are still investigating the incident.
South Mayhill Road and South Interstate 35E — A man reported Tuesday another driver was weaving through traffic and pointed a gun at him as he was driving slowly because of an accident, according to a police report.
At about 7:27 p.m., police were dispatched to a reckless conduct call that occurred on the interstate. The caller said another driver pulled a gun on him.
He said he was driving slowly in traffic because there was a crash in the area. He said he saw a vehicle approaching him that had been weaving in and out of several cars. Eventually, the vehicle pulled up next to him.
When he looked over, he said he saw the male driver pointing a gun directly at him. The man was the only occupant of the suspect vehicle, he said.
He immediately slammed on his brakes to try to get away from the suspect vehicle. He said he ended up behind the driver and could see in the suspect vehicle’s rearview mirror that the driver was pointing the gun at him again.
He provided police with a license plate. Police are still investigating the incident.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, the Denton Police Department handled 362 service and officer-initiated calls and made six arrests.
