Two men who got into an argument at Beto O’Rourke’s campaign rally in Denton on Sunday didn’t want to press charges against each other and agreed to walk away, according to a police report.
Officers from the Denton Police Department who worked at the rally Sunday heard screaming among a group around 4:22 p.m. and detained two men after seeing one man holding a flagpole in front of another.
The rally at Quakertown Park had at least one group that opposed O’Rourke and an argument turned physical.
The report says a 66-year-old man assaulted a 40-year-old man with a megaphone, and the younger man then struck the older man with a flagpole.
The younger man claimed he acted in self defense, but the older man told police he was the one who was first assaulted, according to the report
Neither said they felt pain and neither wanted to pursue criminal charges. The report says both men shook hands and agreed to leave the event to not encourage any more fighting.
Other reports
400 block of East Hickory Street — A 35-year-old man who allegedly stood and sat in the middle of the street Sunday afternoon also pulled his pants down and exposed his rear end to people, according to a police report.
Police in the area saw a man walking all over the road and sometimes standing still or sitting in the road. At one point, he allegedly appeared to be starting a fight with one of two people on the sidewalk.
Those men told police the suspect had been approaching people randomly, shouting expletives and swinging a bag, attempting to start fights, according to a report. While one officer was speaking to them, another saw the suspect bend over, pull his pants down and expose his buttocks and anus.
He was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct, exposing genitals, and obstructing a highway or passageway.
1800 block of North Ruddell Street — Police responded to a 911 hang-up call and arrested a 34-year-old man on one count of interfering with an emergency request for assistance, according to a police report.
A man and his wife got into an argument when he came home and she attempted to call 911. The report says the call disconnected fairly quickly after she dialed and he’s accused of taking her phone.
He alleged she called 911 by mistake and said her phone was in a closet, but he didn’t know how it got there. His wife told police he took her phone after she called. He was arrested and taken to the Denton City Jail without incident.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Sunday, the Denton Police Department handled 276 service and officer-initiated calls and made 18 arrests.
From Sunday to Monday, 18 people were booked into the Denton County Jail.