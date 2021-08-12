No one was arrested after the Denton Police Department took an assault report involving a woman and her friend’s boyfriend at Westwind Apartments Wednesday evening.
Police responded to an assault call in the 1700 block of Sam Bass Boulevard around 6:50 p.m. The 911 caller claimed her friend’s boyfriend punched her in the face and strangled her.
Officers spoke with her friend and the man. According to the report, he said he got into an argument with the caller and that she pushed him several times before punching him in the face.
He reported he put her in a headlock to defend himself but denied strangling her. The report says his girlfriend corroborated his story and police saw he had red marks on his face and torso.
He also claimed the caller broke his glasses when she hit him. He estimated they were worth $50 or $60, according to the report, and officers noted the glasses were broken.
An investigation is ongoing.
Other reports
900 block of Alice Street — A 32-year-old man is accused of pointing his shotgun at his girlfriend and swinging a golf club at her early Wednesday, according to a police report.
Police responded to a domestic disturbance around 6:07 a.m. when a woman told 911 dispatchers her boyfriend was pumping his shotgun. She alleged he was throwing and kicking her belongings all over their home.
She reported he also pointed his shotgun at her when he started to fix it and pumped multiple rounds through it. He is also accused of pointing and waving an X-Acto knife at her. When police arrived, he was carrying a golf club — which he then put down — that his girlfriend claimed he also swung at her.
Officers found he was carrying two pocket knives and had shotgun shells in his pockets. He was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon family member.
700 block of South Interstate 35E — Police arrested a 39-year-old man Wednesday who allegedly violated a protective order that was issued Monday, according to a police report.
A woman called 911 and dispatchers noted a woman was yelling at a man. Police located the two as they were traveling on the highway.
A judge issued a protective order against the man Monday and the woman is the protected party. He was arrested on Monday, accused of assault family violence with a previous conviction. The protective order stated he couldn’t go within 500 feet of her.
She alleged he had been threatening her all day. He told police she was acting crazy in the car. Police arrested him and charged him with violating a bond or protective order. The report says police also found a credit card with him that belonged to someone else.
3100 block of El Camino Trail — A woman said one of her family members left the back door to her house open and her laptop went missing Wednesday, according to a police report.
The resident left at an unspecified time while some of her family members were at her home, the report says. She told police she came home around 5:30 p.m. and found her $800 laptop missing. She reported the back door was also open and believes a family member may have left it unlocked.
A report was taken and an investigation is ongoing.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, the Denton Police Department handled 412 service and officer-initiated calls and made 11 arrests.
From Wednesday to Thursday, 26 people were booked into the Denton County Jail.