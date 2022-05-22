Multiple people were arrested in a street racing incident in an industrial area near Denton Enterprise Airport, according to a police report.
At about 9:40 p.m. Saturday, officers were dispatched to the 3500 block of Shelby Lane in response to a criminal street racing call. Officers arrived and observed the large group of vehicles driving recklessly in the area, so they activated their emergency lights and multiple vehicles then drove off. Officers managed to stop three vehicles, but one of them fled from the scene, according to the report.
One of the drivers was a 20-year-old man who had two warrants from the Frisco Police Department. That same driver was charged with evading arrest and possession of drug paraphernalia, and also received a citation for not having a driver's license, according to the report.
The second driver was charged with evading arrest and cited for no driver's license, according to the report. The report did mention his age.
Officers were able to locate the third vehicle that had fled the scene within a mile of the area, according to the report. Police reported they smelled the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. According to the report, officers found a handgun magazine in the 17-year-old driver's pocket. The driver said there was a handgun inside the vehicle, and officers located it and determined the gun's serial number had been tampered with, according to the report.
The driver was arrested and charged with evading arrest, tampering with identification numbers and unlawful carrying of a weapon.
Officers also saw a 17-year-old man in the passenger seat with a vape pen in plain view, according to the report. He was charged with possession of tobacco by a minor and possession of marijuana.
The report does not fully specify which arrestees were inside which vehicles.
The report does state that two 17-year-olds were charged with evading arrest; an 18-year-old woman was charged with evading arrest and possession of a dangerous drug because police said she had a prescription bottle with pills that she admitted was not hers; and an 18-year-old man was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia due to having rolling papers and a rolling machine for tobacco and marijuana use.
Other reports
200 block of South Interstate 35 — A 37-year-old man was arrested and charged with unlawful carrying of a weapon and possession of a controlled substance Saturday afternoon.
At about 1:38 p.m. Saturday, officers reported they saw the suspect act in a suspicious behavior crossing three traffic lanes and going into a parking lot. Officers saw that the vehicle had an expired registration and initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle.
Police spoke with the driver and could smell a strong odor of marijuana coming from within the vehicle, according to the report. The man told police he was aware his registration was expired, and when he was asked if he had any marijuana or weapons inside his vehicle, he admitted to both, according to the police report.
Officers conducted a probable cause search of the vehicle and found what appeared to be marijuana and a loaded handgun in the center console of the vehicle, according to the report. Officers also reported finding a pill that the man did not have a prescription for.
The man was placed under arrest for unlawful carrying of a weapon and was charged with possession of a controlled substance. He was not charged with possession of marijuana, according to the report.
1600 block of South Loop 288 — At about 1:20 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to a shoplifting call at Kroger. Officers said the loss prevention employees witnessed a 48-year-old woman taking items from the store without paying them.
Police were shown video surveillance in which the woman can be seen placing items into a bag and then exiting through a door without attempting to pay, according to the report.
The woman was apologetic about the estimated $61.56 of goods taken in the attempted theft, according to the report. She was issued a citation on the scene for theft and was also issued a criminal trespass notice.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Saturday, the Denton Police Department handled 414 service and officer-initiated calls and made 16 arrests.