Blotter
A 22-year-old motorcyclist died after a collision with a truck Saturday afternoon on Dallas Drive, according to a Denton police report.

At about 3:45 pm. Saturday, officers were dispatched to a crash incident call in the 1400 block of Dallas Drive. According to the report, the man died after his motorcycle and a Chevrolet Silverado truck collided on the southbound side of the road.

