A 22-year-old motorcyclist died after a collision with a truck Saturday afternoon on Dallas Drive, according to a Denton police report.
At about 3:45 pm. Saturday, officers were dispatched to a crash incident call in the 1400 block of Dallas Drive. According to the report, the man died after his motorcycle and a Chevrolet Silverado truck collided on the southbound side of the road.
Lanes were closed into the evening while police investigated. The incident is still under investigation.
Several crashes on Sunday
The Denton Police Department worked several vehicle crashes on Sunday.
On Dallas Drive near Teasley Lane, two people were crossing Dallas Drive as a sedan driving southbound hit one pedestrian Sunday morning, according to a police report. The other pedestrian and the driver were not injured.
The second crash Sunday morning was on FM2499 (Barrel Strap Road) at Pine Hills Lane, where a Dodge Charger and a motorcycle collided on the southbound side of the road. According to police, the motorcyclist was transported to a hospital and was in critical condition. The other driver was evaluated by paramedics at the scene.
Sunday afternoon, a sedan hit two pedestrians on Carroll Boulevard near Collins Street. Police reported both pedestrians were transported to the hospital with serious injuries. The sedan driver had minor injuries and was treated by paramedics.
All three incidents are under investigation.
Other reports
200 block of East Hickory Street — A 36-year-old man was arrested and charged with alcohol public intoxication after yelling about someone else's parking, according to a police report.
At about 6:28 p.m. Saturday, officers were dispatched to Hickory Street for a disturbance call. A caller said two men were arguing and heard one mention he had a gun inside his vehicle.
Officers arrived on the scene and spoke with the 36-year-old man, who was standing outside his vehicle. According to the report, his speech was slurred and officers could not understand what he was saying. Police reported the man was swaying from side to side and had an odor of alcohol.
According to the report, the man was arguing with the victim over the way he parked his vehicle. The man ran and yelled at the victim, then went back to the victim’s car, yelled about having a gun in his vehicle and opened the victim's vehicle door, according to the report.
At no point did the man pull out a firearm, according to the report.
Officers arrested and charged the man with alcohol public intoxication.
5100 block of Fort Worth Drive — A 18-year-old man was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated and resisting arrest, according to a police report.
At about 8:02 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to a suspicious person call in the 4100 block of Vintage Boulevard. A caller said he saw a driver pull into the location in a vehicle that was missing a tire. Officers went to the location, but the driver had left the area.
Officers were able to locate the vehicle nearby, in the 5100 block of Fort Wort Drive. The man was standing on the bridge next to the car. He told officers he was driving when he hit a curb, making his tire come off.
He told officers he had gotten off work the night before at about 10 p.m. and then went home. He said he left his home to go “nowhere” and got lost at about 2 a.m. He also didn’t have a phone with him.
The man was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated. According to the report, the man was aggressive and loud during the booking process, and he tried reaching over to the counter work area and was cursing.
The man resisted being moved to another cell location. Officers added a second charge for resisting arrest, according to the report.
500 block of Inman Street — A 20-year-old man was arrested and charged with having an unlicensed handgun, according to a police report.
At about 9:26 p.m. Saturday, officers were doing direct control in the area. They observed a man they had had experience with before and noticed an object under his shirt that appeared to be a pistol.
Officers identified the 20-year-old man and asked him if he was carrying a firearm. The man admitted to having a gun. According to the report, the firearm was removed from his waist, which was not secured in any holster.
Officers confirmed that the man did not have a license to carry permit. The man was arrested and charged with unlawfully carrying a weapon.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Saturday, the Denton Police Department handled 425 service and officer-initiated calls and made 12 arrest.