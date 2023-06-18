Denton police vehicle
DRC file photo

A 39-year-old motorcyclist died from his injuries after colliding with an SUV on Saturday, according to a Denton Police Department report.

At about 11:03 a.m. Saturday, officers were dispatched to a major vehicle crash in the 400 block of South Loop 288 at Duchess Drive involving an SUV and a motorcyclist.

JUAN BETANCOURT can be reached via Twitter at @jbetancourt_15.

