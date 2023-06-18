A 39-year-old motorcyclist died from his injuries after colliding with an SUV on Saturday, according to a Denton Police Department report.
At about 11:03 a.m. Saturday, officers were dispatched to a major vehicle crash in the 400 block of South Loop 288 at Duchess Drive involving an SUV and a motorcyclist.
The report says the motorcycle driver was traveling southbound, and the SUV driver was attempting to make a left turn from northbound Loop 288 onto Duchess Drive when the collision occurred.
The SUV rolled onto its side and the motorcyclist was in the street after the collision, and the Denton Fire Department had to cut into the SUV to get the driver out, the report says.
The SUV driver was transported with minor injuries to a hospital.
The motorcyclist, who sustained critical injuries, was taken to a hospital and died, according to the report.
The Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office identified the victim as Jeremiah Arnold, 39, of Denton, and his time of death is listed as 2:38 p.m.
The incident is under investigation.
Other reports
North Bonnie Brae Street at North Loop 288 — A 37-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated after she drove her vehicle into a ditch, according to a police report.
At about 6:48 p.m. Saturday, officers were dispatched to the area for a vehicle crash. A caller said they saw a vehicle in the ditch and believed the driver was intoxicated.
The report says the driver had a slurred speech and offered the caller money not to call the police.
The report says another officer on the scene told the arriving officer the woman was lying about her name.
Officers spoke with the woman, who told police she shouldn't be driving, according to the report. She said she pulled over on the side of the road, and her vehicle sank due to quicksand in the ditch.
The woman told officers she had consumed two White Claw beverages before driving. The woman had red glassy eyes and an alcoholic beverage odor emitting from her breath, according to the police report.
Officers then administered a standardized field sobriety test that indicated intoxication.
Officers learned the woman had a previous DWI charge.
The woman refused a blood draw until a warrant was approved. The report says the woman continued to resist the blood draw from the phlebotomist but eventually her blood was drawn.
The woman was charged with driving while intoxicated, second offense, failure to identify and resisting arrest. She was charged with resisting arrest due to resisting a blood draw.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Saturday, the Denton Police Department handled 318 service and officer-initiated calls and made eight arrests.
Get the latest crime stories in our newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Wake Up with the DR-C: Get today's headlines in your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.