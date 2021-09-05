A man died following a Saturday night single-vehicle crash in which his motorcycle wrecked on an overpass in the 2200 block of Interstate 35E, ejecting him onto Bonnie Brae Street, Denton police say.
A witness to the crash originally called 911 at 11:52 p.m., according to a Denton Police Department report. The ramp from the 2200 block of North I-35E to southbound Interstate 35W, as well as all lanes of Bonnie Brae underneath the highway, were shut down for several hours into Sunday morning as officers investigated the crash.
The investigation is ongoing and no cause for the crash had been determined by Sunday afternoon, nor was the man’s identity released by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office.
Other reports
700 block of Dallas Drive — A 24-year-old man was arrested Saturday evening after he allegedly admitted to officers that had multiple alcoholic beverages, telling them he was trying to get into a lawn mower store after hours because he thought his family was inside, according to a police report.
Officers arrived at the store at about 5:42 p.m., after a caller reported the man was trying to push open locked doors. Police found him standing in front of a door and spoke to him, noting his speech was slurred and his eyelids were heavy. The report states that when asked where he was, he replied he was in Fort Worth, adding he believed his family was inside the store, which he thought was a pawn shop.
The report states the store had been closed for hours. The man allegedly said at first that he hadn’t been drinking, though he added he had four alcoholic drinks at about 8 a.m. and that his last drink was at about noon. When he tried to call someone for a ride, he put his phone up to his ear, though it appeared he had not actually called anyone, the report states.
He was arrested on a charge of alcohol public intoxication.
2200 block of South Loop 288 — Two generators and a dolly worth a total of almost $2,000 were stolen from Harbor Freight Tools on Saturday morning, according to a police report.
The store’s manager called police at about 12:24 p.m. to report that just before noon, two men entered the store, loaded two generators onto a dolly and walked out the front door. They then loaded the equipment into a vehicle and left, he said. The generators were each valued at $869.89 and the dolly was valued at $159.99, the report states. An investigation is ongoing.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Saturday, the Denton Police Department handled 392 service and officer-initiated calls and made 11 arrests.
From Saturday to Sunday, 23 people were booked into the Denton County Jail.