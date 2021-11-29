A 75-year-old woman reported losing $573 after she got an email saying she sent money to someone she didn’t know, according to a police report.
The Denton Police Department is investigating it as a theft of property. The woman, who lives in the 10000 block of Grandview Drive, told police on Sunday that on Thanksgiving she got an email saying she sent money to someone she didn’t know.
The report says she contacted that person after finding a phone number in an email, and was told a technician was going to clean her computer to check for hacking. They told her it would cost about $3,000 to clean her computer.
She spoke with her bank and they told her they believed it was fraud.
According to the report, she didn’t send a $3,000 check for the cleaning and the only loss listed was $573 mentioned from the email.
An investigation is ongoing.
Other reports
1800 block of Linden Drive — A man wants a child's bicycle and toy motorcycle back after they were stolen from his shed but doesn’t want to press criminal charges, according to a police report.
He reported the two children's bikes and an adult bike stolen Sunday. The report says he last saw the three items on Thanksgiving in his backyard shed. He estimated the child’s bike was $60 while the toy motorcycle was $100, but he didn’t have an estimate for the adult’s bike.
An investigation is ongoing.
3200 block of Colorado Boulevard — A clinic employee found a stepping stone among broken window glass and discovered a laptop was stolen between Thanksgiving and Sunday, according to a police report.
An employee at Pinnacle Pain Medicine returned to the business Sunday and found the back door was unlocked, even though it was locked when she left Thursday.
The report says she entered and saw broken glass but didn’t find anyone inside. She reported seeing a large square stepping stone on the floor along with the shattered glass. The laptop was worth $1,000. An investigation is ongoing.
100 block of Maple Street — Broken glass was also found at a Family Dollar on Sunday, and an employee found surveillance footage showing a door was damaged Saturday, according to a police report.
Nothing was reported stolen Sunday. The report says there was a large stone on the ground near the front door, which was made of glass and was damaged. Surveillance footage showed someone throwing a stone at the door and then leaving.
The store manager told police it would cost $300 to fix the door. An investigation is ongoing.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Sunday, the Denton Police Department handled 281 service and officer-initiated calls and made seven arrests.
From Sunday to Monday, 14 people were booked into the Denton County Jail.