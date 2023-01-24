Denton Police badge
DRC

A man told the Denton Police Department on Monday that multiple bank accounts have been opened in his mother’s name dating back to 2017, and she is missing more than $250,000.

The man, who has power of attorney over his mother’s affairs, told officers that he noticed unusual charges on his mother’s account, as well as multiple accounts in her name dating back several years.

AMBER GAUDET can be reached at 940-566-6889 and via Twitter at @amb_balam.

