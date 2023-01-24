A man told the Denton Police Department on Monday that multiple bank accounts have been opened in his mother’s name dating back to 2017, and she is missing more than $250,000.
The man, who has power of attorney over his mother’s affairs, told officers that he noticed unusual charges on his mother’s account, as well as multiple accounts in her name dating back several years.
He told police he was still looking into the matter, which is under investigation.
Other reports
1900 block of Colorado Boulevard — A woman told police Monday afternoon that someone had removed the catalytic converter from her 2009 Honda C-RV while it was parked in the lot of her residence at the WatersEdge Apartments.
The caller said she had parked the vehicle at her residence Saturday evening, and when she started it around 6 a.m. Monday, she heard a loud noise. She took the vehicle to a mechanic who told her the catalytic converter and oxygen sensor were missing, and the muffler was damaged. The converter was valued at $1,200, the oxygen sensor at $165 and the muffler just over $480.
The theft remains under investigation.
3200 block of Heritage Trail — A man told police Monday morning that his personal storage room had been burglarized over the weekend.
The man said the storage room, located inside his apartment building at the Village at Rayzor Ranch, had been burglarized between Friday and Monday morning. Two quartz stones valued at $200 and 400 magnets of various shapes and sizes worth $800 were missing from the unit, though the door was locked and there were no signs of forced entry, according to a police report.
The man said he had spoken with on-site staff who would review surveillance video and alert the police if anything had been captured.
2800 block of West University Drive — A man was arrested on suspicion of stealing boots and a T-shirt from Walmart.
Police responded to a call from loss-prevention staff around 4 p.m. Monday. The man allegedly admitted to attempting to steal boots after swapping them out with his own shoes, according to a report. The man, who had been shopping shirtless and had two prior convictions for theft, was also seen on surveillance footage putting on a shirt before attempting to leave the store.
3900 Teasley Lane — A caller reported hearing multiple gunshots fired near the entrance to a mobile home park early Monday morning.
Officers responded to a call about shots fired around 1 a.m. and located four shell casings but found no damage to structures or vehicles. No injuries were reported.
Officers contacted residents of the neighborhood seeking surveillance video, and the incident remains under investigation.
