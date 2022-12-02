Two employees at Miss Angeline’s reported a man punched and bit them and ripped out their hair Thursday, according to a police report. The alleged assaults are still under investigation, as the man was no longer at the scene when police arrived.
At about 1:38 a.m., Denton police were dispatched to the 100 block of East Oak Street for an assault call. The caller said a patron was swinging at the bar staff and they wanted him trespassed. When police arrived, the man had left the bar.
Police spoke with the two employees he’d allegedly assaulted. Police spokesperson Amy Cunningham said the report’s only mention of what led up to the alleged assault states the man was "just talking," then decided to attack the staff.
One of the employees said the man punched him as many as 10 times in the jaw. Police observed he had blood on his cheek, according to the report. He said he was able to get the man in a chokehold to restrain him, but the man allegedly bit his finger, drawing blood.
When the other employee tried to help his coworker, he said the man grabbed his hair and ripped out a chunk of it, according to the report.
The employees told police they let him go and watched him pace on the bar's patio before he walked away. They both said they would like to press charges for the assault.
Police are waiting to receive video footage of the incident from the bar.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Thursday, the Denton Police Department handled 366 service and officer-initiated calls and made six arrests.
