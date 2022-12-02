Denton police vehicle
Two employees at Miss Angeline’s reported a man punched and bit them and ripped out their hair Thursday, according to a police report. The alleged assaults are still under investigation, as the man was no longer at the scene when police arrived.

At about 1:38 a.m., Denton police were dispatched to the 100 block of East Oak Street for an assault call. The caller said a patron was swinging at the bar staff and they wanted him trespassed. When police arrived, the man had left the bar.

BROOKE COLOMBO can be reached at 940-566-6882 and via Twitter at @brookecolombo.

