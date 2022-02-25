The Denton Police Department spoke with two men, both bleeding from the head, outside Walmart Thursday after being called about an assault around 1:48 p.m.
A 911 caller told police he was leaving Walmart on Loop 288 when he saw another man, with blood running down his face, running into the store while another man got into a vehicle.
Police spoke with both of the men involved before they were taken to the hospital for their injuries, which weren’t life-threatening. Each alleged they were defending themselves from the other. They knew each other, according to the report.
The report says the younger man accused the older man of trying to break into his car in the parking lot, so he used a hatchet to defend himself after the older man hit him with a T-post fence post.
The older man told police he may have bumped into the younger man’s van or hit it with his car door, and alleged the younger then accused him of trying to break in, according to the report.
He reported the younger man hit him with a hatchet after they started arguing, so he picked up a T-post to defend himself and hit the younger man.
An investigation is ongoing. As of 3 p.m. Friday, the 52-year-old had been released. It was unclear if the 46-year-old was still in the hospital.
Other reports
2700 block of North Locust Street — A driver involved in a hit-and-run Thursday afternoon got away from the victim who was following them after the crash, according to a police report.
The victim, who called police after the crash, told police another driver ran a stop sign at North Locust Street and Coronado Drive around 3:50 p.m., striking him as they made a right turn onto northbound Locust. The caller reported the driver then continued to drive without stopping, so they followed until their own car became disabled from the damage.
The caller reported they tried to swerve to avoid hitting the other driver, but their front corner struck the bumper of the other car. The report says the caller’s car had significant damage to the front bumper, hood and headlight. An investigation is ongoing.
600 block of East Hickory Street — A 911 caller reported he was scammed out of $1,000 after an unknown man called him demanding money to avoid being reported for having child pornography, according to a police report.
The caller told police he met someone on a dating app, who then sent a photo of a naked person and claimed it was her. The report says the caller then stopped talking to them because he was uncomfortable with the photo.
According to the report, an unknown man then called him and said the person who sent the photo was a minor and that he needed to pay $2,500 or they’d report the caller for having child pornography for receiving that photo.
The report says the caller sent $1,000, told someone about the situation and learned it may have been a scam. An investigation is ongoing.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Thursday, the Denton Police Department handled 240 service and officer-initiated calls and made three arrests.
From Thursday to Friday, 15 people were booked into the Denton County Jail.