The Denton Police Department confirmed a resident’s van is now registered to another person after he was out of town, according to a police report.
The van’s original owner reported fraud to police on Wednesday in the 600 block of East Hickory Street. He told officers he let an acquaintance use his van while he would be out of town. It wasn't immediately clear how long he was out of town.
The acquaintance couldn’t account for the van once the owner returned and the victim believes his van was transferred to someone else without permission, according to the report. Police were able to confirm that the van was re-registered to a different person.
The incident is still under investigation.
Other reports
4000 block of Mesa Drive — Several people stole a man’s van while he was staying at a hotel in Denton on Wednesday, according to a police report.
Police responded to the robbery around 3:05 a.m. The caller told police several people sprayed him with bear spray, hit a woman he was with and then stole his van. The report says tools and electronics worth thousands of dollars were in his van.
He told police he last saw the group driving away on Mesa Drive. An investigation is ongoing.
1700 block of Teasley Lane — While away from her apartment for five minutes, a woman’s $6 wallet went missing, according to a police report.
She reported the burglary around 7:45 p.m. Wednesday. She said she stepped out of her apartment with a friend and left her door unlocked. When she returned, her wallet was missing, according to the report. The wallet just contained identification cards.
An investigation is ongoing.
1100 block of Dallas Drive — A 34-year-old man who was stopped for speeding was arrested on one count of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon early Wednesday, according to a police report.
After police stopped him, they also conducted standard field sobriety tests after noticing the man’s eyes were bloodshot and there was a bag of marijuana in plain view. The report says police didn’t see enough clues to determine he was intoxicated.
He also had a gun in the vehicle, so he was arrested on one count of unlawful possession. He also had outstanding warrants for animal at large, but those were not Denton police warrants.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, the Denton Police Department handled 383 service and officer-initiated calls and made seven arrests.
From Wednesday to Thursday, 26 people were booked into the Denton County Jail.
