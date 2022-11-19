Blotter
DRC

A 72-year-old man with three sexual assault convictions from the 1990s was accused of breaking into a Denton home and attacking a woman Friday.

Paul Merritt, a Denton resident who is still on the sex offender rolls, broke into the woman's home early Friday morning and cut her with a knife during a struggle, according to a Denton Police Department news release. She sustained minor injuries and was restrained against her will for about two hours, the release states. 

