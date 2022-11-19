A 72-year-old man with three sexual assault convictions from the 1990s was accused of breaking into a Denton home and attacking a woman Friday.
Paul Merritt, a Denton resident who is still on the sex offender rolls, broke into the woman's home early Friday morning and cut her with a knife during a struggle, according to a Denton Police Department news release. She sustained minor injuries and was restrained against her will for about two hours, the release states.
After Merritt fled with her credit card and other property, she was able to free herself from the restraints and call 911.
Detectives quickly identified Merritt after reviewing the interior home surveillance video. They detained him Friday afternoon and noticed he was wearing the same clothes as the suspect in the video, according to the release. He also had fresh scratches on his face, indicative of a recent struggle, the release states.
According to the agency, Merritt told detectives that approximately two months ago, he saw the woman at a store, followed her, and watched her at her residence multiple times.
He admitted to breaking into her home and assaulting her on Friday morning, and he additionally confessed to previously attempting to enter her residence, the release states.
Detectives also determined that Merritt lied about his residential address and was primarily living at another residence in violation of sex offender registration requirements.
Merritt was arrested and charged with stalking, failure to comply with registration requirements with previous conviction, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, unlawful restraint, and burglary of habitation with the intent to commit another felony.
Merritt was in the Denton County Jail with a $355,000 bond as of Saturday.
Police Spokesperson Amy Cunningham said police would not release the location where the incident occurred to protect the victim’s privacy.
Merritt was convicted of aggravated sexual assault of a 25-year-old woman on March 3, 1994. He was convicted of aggravated sexual assault of a 30-year-old woman on March 3, 1994. He also was convicted on July 30, 1993, of raping a 28-year-old woman.
Under Texas stalking laws in Texas Penal Code (Sec. 42.072), it is illegal for a person to engage in a pattern of behavior that they know or reasonably should know would cause another person to feel threatened or fearful.
If at any time an offender does not fully comply with registration requirements, they can be charged with a felony. Depending on the initial conviction that required registration, the punishment may be a state jail, third-degree, or second-degree felony.
Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon is a second-degree felony charge. If convicted, the mandatory minimum sentence is two years in prison, though a judge or jury could order up to 20 years.
Unlawful restraint can be a Class A misdemeanor, state jail felony, or third-degree felony, depending on the nature of the offense. Class A Misdemeanor: 0-365 Days in county jail and up to a $4,000 fine. State Jail Felony: 180 days – 2 years in a State Jail Facility, and up to a $10,000 fine.
Texas law makes burglary of habitation a first- or second-degree felony based on the intended or attempted crime.
Other reports
100 block of Ave A – Officers charged a 28-year-old man for alcohol public intoxication after the man stopped his vehicle in the roadway, according to a police report.
At about 1:40 a.m. Friday, officers were patrolling the area when they saw a vehicle stopped in the main lanes of traffic. Officers asked the man to step out of the vehicle to make sure he was not intoxicated. The man stumbled over and appeared highly intoxicated, according to the report.
Officers could smell a strong odor of alcoholic beverage emitting from his breath, his eyes were red, watery, and bloodshot, and his speech was slurred, the report states.
At one point, he had to lean against a vehicle to assist him while standing. He refused to comply with officers’ verbal commands and continued entering a public roadway.
Officers arrested the man on suspicion of alcohol public intoxication. Texas Penal Code Section 49.02 classifies Public Intoxication as a Class C Misdemeanor, punishable by a fine of up to $500.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Friday, the Denton Police Department handled 398 service and officer-initiated calls and made 7 arrests.
JUAN BETANCOURT can be reached via Twitter at @jbetancourt_15.