A 25-year-old man is accused of taking a couple’s bag and threatening one of them with a machete as they were walking under an Interstate 35 overpass Tuesday afternoon, according to a police report.
A married couple called 911 around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday after a man allegedly threatened them with a machete. They told the Denton Police Department that they set their bags down while walking in the 4000 block of Interstate 35 and then the suspect picked up the man’s bag.
He allegedly approached the woman while holding the bag and said, “Prove to me that it’s yours or I’ll stab you right now,” while partially unsheathing a machete. The couple called police and wanted to press charges.
Officers found him shortly after being dispatched, going off a detailed description the couple gave them, and he denied threatening the woman. Police saw that he did have a machete.
He was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Other reports
1700 block of Brinker Road — A woman who bought a Burberry purse in Denton on Monday now believes it’s a counterfeit, according to a police report.
It’s not stated in the report what store on Brinker Road she bought the purse from. She told police on Tuesday that she bought a Burberry purse for $140.30 from a store on Monday and later did some research. According to the report, she believes the purse is fake and that the business is selling counterfeit items.
An investigation is ongoing.
1400 block of Stuart Road — A Denton resident on Saturday found wires cut outside of his home and said they’ve had issues like this before, according to a police report.
He told police he believes the wires may have been for electricity and internet, but he wasn’t certain. According to the report, the wire cutting appears to be intentional and this same resident has had this type of problem before.
An investigation is ongoing.
1700 block of Duck Cove Drive — Police arrested a woman in Aubrey Tuesday who allegedly pointed a gun at her estranged husband and fired a round, according to a police report.
Police obtained a warrant and arrested the 25-year-old woman on Tuesday. It’s not clear from the arrest report when the original incident happened.
She’s accused of pointing a gun at her estranged husband and his female friend, as well as firing from that gun in Denton. She was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, the Denton Police Department handled 383 service and officer-initiated calls and made seven arrests.
From Tuesday to Wednesday, 35 people were booked into the Denton County Jail.