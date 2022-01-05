A man who walked away with a vape pen from a smoke shop Tuesday held a dagger and pushed an employee against a store counter, according to a police report.
The man walked away on foot and was gone by the time the Denton Police Department responded to a robbery. An employee at Nirvana CBD Kratom and Smoke Shop, 215 N. Carroll Blvd., told police around 7:24 p.m. that a man stole a $24 vape pen from the shop ten minutes prior.
The caller reported a white man had been standing outside the shop asking customers to buy him a vape pen. The report says an employee told him to leave.
He then walked away but came back holding what the employee described as a dagger, pushed the employee into a store counter and demanded a vape, according to the report. The dagger was described as a 16 to 18-inch knife with a curved blade.
The employee told police he gave the man a vape pen and he walked out of the store and down Carroll Boulevard.
The robbery is still under investigation.
Other reports
2100 block of Berry Down Lane — A woman was arrested Tuesday after she got into a fight with her wife and allegedly knocked down items from a dresser, striking her wife in the face with a clock, according to a police report.
She had two lacerations to her lip — one more significant than the other — and complained of pain, the report says. Police arrived at their apartment when a third-party caller reported a woman was bleeding and asking for help.
The report says they were talking about their marriage when the 23-year-old suspect got angry and started shoving items off a dresser and onto the floor, where her wife was seated.
The suspect was detained when police arrived because she shoved an officer away from the door when they arrived and her wife opened the door. She was arrested and charged with assault causes bodily injury family member.
900 block of North Bell Avenue — Police arrested a 23-year-old man who allegedly kept his girlfriend from calling 911 Tuesday, according to a police report.
The report says they’d been arguing for a few days, but didn’t say what the arguments were about. The woman on scene said her boyfriend started destroying property in their shared home.
She started calling 911 at one point and he admitted to hearing her doing so and stopping her, according to the report. He was arrested and charged with interference with an emergency request for assistance.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, the Denton Police Department handled 350 service and officer-initiated calls and made five arrests.
From Tuesday to Wednesday, 26 people were booked into the Denton County Jail.