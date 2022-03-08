A 54-year-old man is accused of assaulting a 7-Eleven employee and showing a knife early Monday, according to a police report.
An employee called the Denton Police Department around 12:13 a.m. Monday to report a man with a knife. The employee told dispatchers he locked himself inside the store and that there was a man with a knife banging on the window. The caller reported the man had threatened people with the knife.
Police arrived and spoke with the man, who claimed he’d been punched at the store. Police detained him in handcuffs but didn’t find the knife until the caller said the man had put it on an ice machine.
According to the report, the man was at 7-Eleven the day before causing problems and was told to leave. He allegedly returned Monday and caused problems again, leading customers to leave the business.
The caller told police the man eventually left the store but stayed on the property and displayed a knife while calling him derogatory names. A woman arrived at the store, and the man allegedly insulted her and pulled out the knife.
The woman reported to police she heard the man with the knife threaten to stab the employee, according to the report. She took a video allegedly showing him holding a knife and showed it to officers.
The man alleged the employee assaulted him and pulled a knife on him. He denied having a knife at all. He was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Other reports
600 block of Crescent Street — A home undergoing renovations was broken into sometime last weekend, and the owner called police Monday night concerned someone may be inside, according to a police report.
The owner told police he secured all of the entrances on Friday around 4 p.m. and returned Monday morning to find the home damaged. The report says he found the front windows broken and the rear door unlocked.
He went back to the home Monday evening with concerns someone may be inside and called police to search the house, according to the report. Officers didn’t find anyone there but are continuing to investigate the break-in. The owner estimated it would cost $500 to repair the windows.
1400 block of South Loop 288 — A 36-year-old man allegedly screamed and spat at patrons, offending one passerby to the point where she wanted to cry, according to a police report.
Police responded to a shopping area around 12:37 p.m. Monday after an employee of one of the businesses reported a man was screaming outside and spitting at patrons. The report says the man screamed slurs and curse words at officers when they arrived and tried to talk to him.
One passerby told police she was offended by the man’s loud and repeated profanity to the point she wanted to cry. The man was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct, abusive language in a public place. At the jail, police learned he had a warrant from Denton police and another from Grand Prairie police.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Monday, the Denton Police Department handled 310 service and officer-initiated calls and made eight arrests.
From Monday to Tuesday, 39 people were booked into the Denton County Jail.