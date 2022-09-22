A 41-year-old man who entered the Police Department on Wednesday to request a welfare check for someone, who has a protective order against him, was ultimately charged with public intoxication, according to a police report.
At about 11:18 p.m., a man spoke with police at the department in the 600 block of East Hickory Street. He said he wanted to speak with a supervisor to issue a welfare check on someone. While waiting for a supervisor, the report states he refused to explain to officers why a welfare check was necessary.
Police learned the person he wanted a welfare check on had a protective order against him and he was not allowed to contact them, according to the report. As police explained this to him, the report states they noticed he was possibly impaired.
Before he left, police explained they needed to ensure he was sober. He allegedly admitted to having used drugs in the past but said he had not done so recently. Police conducted standard field sobriety tests and observed sufficient clues to indicate he was intoxicated, according to the report.
While police did not see the man operate his vehicle, they knew he had parked it nearby because he had gone out to grab paperwork from it earlier in the interaction, according to the report. The report states they believed him to be a danger to himself or others if he were allowed to drive away from the department.
The man was placed under arrest and transported to the nearby city jail. He was charged with public intoxication nonalcohol.
Other reports
700 block of Fort Worth Drive — A 44-year-old woman was arrested Wednesday after she and two others were bathing in the restrooms of a business, according to a police report.
At about 1:30 p.m., police were dispatched to a criminal trespass call. The caller said there were people sleeping inside his business.
When police arrived, the report states they spoke with the caller and he said three people had come into the business, asking customers to purchase food for them, rummaging through the trash cans and bathing in the restrooms.
He said the woman in the group was previously criminally trespassed. The report states he provided police with a copy of this from July and he wanted to proceed with criminal charges.
Police spoke with the two men and woman. She said she had been there for about an hour. When police informed her that the business intended to press charges against her, according to the report, she said she was aware of the criminal trespass but no one had ever said anything to her about it previously.
She was placed under arrest and charged with criminal trespass.
1200 block of Avenue A — Someone removed the door from a storage unit Wednesday but did not steal anything from inside and left the door at the scene, according to a police report.
At about 11:22 a.m., police were dispatched in regards to a storage unit break-in. The caller said he noticed about an hour earlier that the doors to his maintenance storage unit had been completely removed from the hinges.
Nothing had been stolen from inside, according to the report. He estimated the total to repair the door would be $200 to $300. The report states the door was not stolen either but was just taken off the hinges.
He said he would like to press charges. Police are still investigating the incident.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, the Denton Police Department handled 387 service and officer-initiated calls and made six arrests.
BROOKE COLOMBO can be reached at 940-566-6882 and via Twitter at @brookecolombo.