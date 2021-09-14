Police reported finding a knife in a 52-year-old man’s pocket and methamphetamine in his possession Monday morning after he allegedly resisted arrest for two outstanding warrants, according to a police report.
Officers with the Denton Police Department around 9 a.m. Monday saw a vehicle with no front license plate and an expired registration traveling south on Bell Avenue near East Prairie Street. The report says the officers pulled the driver over and learned the passenger had two warrants out for his arrest for burglary of a building.
While trying to detain him, the passenger allegedly resisted by going limp as they neared the patrol vehicle and rolling around on the ground.
He allegedly reached toward his front pocket while he was on the ground, according to the report. Police found a knife from that pocket and confiscated it.
Officers were able to get the suspect into the vehicle after a few minutes when he stopped resisting.
The report says the driver consented to a search of the vehicle. Officers didn’t find anything inside the car, but they did find a small Ziploc bag with a white crystal substance on the ground where the suspect was lying earlier.
The substance in the bag tested presumptive positive for meth and weighed about 1 gram in its packaging. Along with the warrants for burglary, the suspect was charged with resisting arrest and possession of a controlled substance Penalty Group 1 between 1 and 4 grams.
Other reports
2500 block of Craig Lane — A 38-year-old man who allegedly harmed an infant last week was arrested Monday at his home, according to a police report.
On Sept. 5, Child Protective Services reached out to Denton police. They reported a 3-week old child at a hospital had injuries that weren’t consistent with the story they were given. The report says the child had significant head injuries but the child was expected to live.
A judge signed a felony warrant on Friday charging the suspect with injury to a child. He was arrested at his home Monday without incident.
2500 block of Worthington Drive — About $100,000 in construction equipment was reported stolen from a site after workers noticed the items missing around 6 a.m. Monday, according to a police report.
Officers were dispatched to a theft call around 7:47 a.m. The caller said construction equipment they last saw around 3:30 p.m. Saturday was missing. A compact track loader and several of its attachments, worth between $1,400 and about $83,000, were gone.
The report says the compact track loader had a GPS tracker on it from its rental company and the last ping was from Sunday night showing the loader at Interstate 35 and West University Drive.
A report was taken and an investigation is ongoing.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Monday, the Denton Police Department handled 481 service and officer-initiated calls and made seven arrests.
From Monday to Tuesday, 24 people were booked into the Denton County Jail.