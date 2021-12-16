A woman staying at a man’s camp Wednesday told police he burned her clothing after an argument and assaulted her, according to a police report.
After the woman’s 911 call, the Denton Police Department responded at around 6 p.m. to a disturbance. Police found the caller in a wooded area near the 200 block of Inman Street, but the man she reported was no longer there.
She told officers she was staying at a friend’s camp in the area. The report says they got into an argument, and he then started taking her things and burning them. She said he burned some of her clothing.
The fire was still going when officers arrived, so the Denton Fire Department also was dispatched.
The woman reported the man also hit her with a metal dolly and a wooden rake when she tried to stop him from burning her things. She told police she felt pain.
The assault and criminal mischief are still under investigation.
Other reports
1700 block of Teasley Lane — At least three vehicles at Londonderry Oaks Apartments were broken into overnight Wednesday, according to a police report.
The report says two cars, belonging to a husband and wife, had scratches on them. The caller’s car and one of his neighbor’s cars had their windows broken out.
The caller reported his GoPro camera and a pair of Ray-Ban sunglasses were stolen, and his neighbor said someone took her wallet, according to the report. She had some cash and identifying information in her wallet.
A report was taken, and an investigation is ongoing.
3000 block of South Interstate 35E — Police arrested a man who allegedly had firearms illegally and also had a warrant out for his arrest on that same charge, according to a police report.
Officers responded to a crash around 7:20 p.m. where no one was injured. The call came to the Police Department as an alarm call, and the alarm company spoke with the customer who said they were in an accident and the person who hit them was being aggressive.
The suspect, a 31-year-old driver of a Toyota, told police he had weapons in the car. The report says officers saw two pistols on the floorboard in plain view and not in a holster.
Officers learned he already had a warrant out for his arrest on a count of unlawful carrying of a weapon, so he was arrested. He was given an additional count of that charge.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, the Denton Police Department handled 386 service and officer-initiated calls and made five arrests.
From Wednesday to Thursday, 30 people were booked into the Denton County Jail.