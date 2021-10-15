A woman reported a series of crimes Thursday afternoon involving her ex-boyfriend, according to a police report.
The Denton Police Department spoke with the woman in the 100 block of Windbrook Street after she first called them about her ex-boyfriend using her car. She told police she gave him permission to use her Nissan on Tuesday, but he hasn’t returned it since, and she hasn’t heard from him at all.
The report says she also reported he assaulted her between Sept. 20 and 23, and used her credit card for purchases she didn’t allow on Sept. 23. She reported she let him borrow her card, but she later learned he used it on purchases she didn’t permit.
He told her he would pay her back, but he hasn’t done so, according to the report.
An investigation is ongoing.
Other reports
400 block of North Wood Street — A mother and son each filed theft reports to the police regarding the other, accusing each other of stealing medication or cash, according to a police report.
A man called 911 to report his uncle was going through his great-aunt’s vehicle and banging on the door to the home. When police arrived, the caller’s uncle admitted to arguing with the two other people and said he wanted to return his mother’s car keys.
His mother alleged her son stole $5,270 in cash from a safe from her, but he denied doing so and consented to a search of his vehicle. The report says police didn’t find any cash.
When she said she wanted to pursue charges for theft, her son then told police he wanted to pursue theft charges against his mother as well for stolen medication.
Reports were taken, and investigations are ongoing.
400 block of Ame Drive — A 26-year-old man accused of violating a protective order told police he thought it had expired already, according to a police report.
Police were dispatched to a domestic disturbance call around 6:24 a.m. when a third-party caller reported hearing yelling from an apartment. Officers spoke with a woman at the apartment who said she was packing to move out the previous night, but stopped and went to bed when her boyfriend arrived and they began arguing.
She was planning to continue moving out Thursday morning, but the couple continued arguing about her leaving him, according to the report. Both said their argument wasn’t physical, and the woman told police she knew she had a protective order against her boyfriend.
The man told police he thought the emergency protective order had expired, but police verified it was still active. The man was arrested and charged with violating a protective order.
Other reports
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Thursday, the Denton Police Department handled 357 service and officer-initiated calls and made 11 arrests.
From Thursday to Friday, 35 people were booked into the Denton County Jail.