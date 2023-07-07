A 50-year-old man was arrested Thursday for allegedly pointing a knife at a stranger outside a gas station earlier that night, according to a Denton police report.
Late that night, police were dispatched to the 7-Eleven at 1516 E. McKinney Drive for an assault call. The call notes stated that a man started yelling at the caller and threatened him with a pocketknife.
When officers arrived, they located the suspect nearby and detained him. Then they spoke with the man who called.
The caller and a friend were talking in the parking lot when, he said, the suspect approached him and yelled that he needed to leave. The man allegedly pointed a pocketknife at him. He didn’t know the man and told officers he felt threatened because he thought the man was going to stab him.
His friend corroborated this account, and another witness told officers they also thought the man was going to stab him.
When officers asked the suspect for his account, he said that he felt threatened by the caller and needed to protect himself. Officers asked why he felt threatened, but the report states he couldn’t explain why. He said he thought the caller and his friend were talking in riddles, according to the report.
Officers placed him under arrest on suspicion of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and booked him to the Denton City Jail just before midnight.
Other reports
1200 block of East University Drive — A 26-year-old man who was kicked out of a bowling alley Thursday on suspicion of being too drunk nearly hit a vehicle head-on leaving the parking lot, according to a police report.
At about 6:01 p.m., police were dispatched to the University Lanes bowling alley for a call about an intoxicated person. An employee said a customer came in very intoxicated and falling over. They said they kicked him out, and he was attempting to leave the parking lot in a vehicle.
With a description of him from the caller, an officer was able to locate the suspect vehicle as it exited the bowling alley parking lot. The report states that the officer observed the man turn out onto the road and nearly hit another vehicle head-on. The driver then flailed his arms in the air as if the other vehicle was at fault, according to the report.
Then the vehicle took off at a high speed, and the officer followed. The report states that the vehicle failed to maintain a single lane and struck a curb. The officer pulled over the vehicle in the 1600 block of North Ruddell Street.
When the officer contacted the driver, the officer smelled the odor of alcohol coming from him. The report states that the man driving immediately told the officer he was going home.
The officer said that he had nearly hit a vehicle and the man allegedly denied this. He asked the officer not to pull him over, and the officer explained to him that he had already been pulled over. The report states that he begged the officer not to arrest him and said the officer was going to ruin his life.
While the man allegedly denied having anything to drink, the report states that the officer could see a Modelo beer can on the floorboard of his vehicle.
When attempting to conduct standard field sobriety tests, the man began citing the alphabet forward for the officer, but then, the report states, he stopped and told the officer to take him to jail. He did not participate in further tests, according to the report.
The officer asked the man to rank himself on a scale of zero to 10, with zero being sober and 10 being highly intoxicated. The report states the man answered, “10. I’m not intoxicated.” He did not comply with instructions, according to the report. He allegedly swayed and slurred his words.
The officer reviewed the man’s criminal history and found records that indicate he had been convicted of driving while intoxicated at least two other times. They placed him under arrest on suspicion of driving while intoxicated third or more if at trial.
During a search of his vehicle, the report states, officers found five cans of Modelo. Three of them were empty, according to the report. The report states that the man also had an ignition interlock device in his car, which is issued to individuals convicted of driving while intoxicated. They are required to blow into the breathalyzing device to ensure their sobriety before the ignition will start. Beckwith said it’s unclear how the man bypassed the device.
At the city jail, the report states that the man consented to a blood draw. He was also charged with allegedly violating the conditions of his bond in a previous DWI conviction.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Thursday, the Denton Police Department handled 407 service and officer-initiated calls and made 11 arrests.
Get the latest crime stories in our newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Wake Up with the DR-C: Get today's headlines in your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.