Denton Police stock (copy)
Buy Now
DRC file photo

A 50-year-old man was arrested Thursday for allegedly pointing a knife at a stranger outside a gas station earlier that night, according to a Denton police report.

Late that night, police were dispatched to the 7-Eleven at 1516 E. McKinney Drive for an assault call. The call notes stated that a man started yelling at the caller and threatened him with a pocketknife.

BROOKE COLOMBO can be reached at 940-566-6882 and via Twitter at @brookecolombo.

0
0
0
0
0