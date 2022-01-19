A 71-year-old man charged with hoax bombs allegedly left fake bomb parts on a man’s doorstep last month, according to a police report.
The Denton Police Department arrested the man Tuesday on the warrant. On Dec. 23, a man in the 3700 block of Villanova Drive called 911 and said he found the components of a homemade bomb on his porch.
According to the report, it wasn’t at risk of exploding and police determined the parts didn’t make a real bomb. The components were a gas canister with a timer and Barbie doll attached to it and the words “time is running” written on the side.
The caller told police the person who may have done it is his late mother’s former roommate, who has been threatening him “for a long time.” The report says both he and his wife were fearful for their lives.
Officers got a warrant for the man’s arrest and detained him on Tuesday. He posted a $5,000 bond by Wednesday afternoon. The hoax bombs charge is a Class A misdemeanor.
Other reports
200 block of East McKinney Street — Graffiti outside Denton City Hall Tuesday morning read “stop the sweeping,” according to a police report.
A city employee found the graffiti on a city sign and reported it around 9:12 a.m. The employee told police they cleaned off most of it.
The report says the black spray paint caused about $250 in damage.
An exterior camera has the sign in view, but police don’t know yet if video captured any vandals. An investigation is ongoing.
1700 block of Teasley Lane — An XBox and $3,000 cash was missing from a man’s apartment Tuesday after his girlfriend found his apartment broken into, according to a police report.
The burglary would have happened between 10 a.m. Monday and 10:58 a.m. Tuesday, which is when the caller dialed 911.
The report says when the man’s girlfriend found the door to his apartment kicked in. No potential suspects were at the apartment when police arrived and the report didn’t mention anything about security footage capturing the burglary.
An investigation is ongoing.
5600 block of East McKinney Street — Three large storage containers worth $5,800 were broken into at a construction site and tools may be missing, according to a police report.
A caller around 6:30 a.m. Tuesday told police several Conex boxes the company owned were broken into.
Miscellaneous tools may be missing as well, but staff is still doing inventory, the report says.
An investigation is ongoing.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, the Denton Police Department handled 367 service and officer-initiated calls and made six arrests.
From Tuesday to Wednesday, 35 people were booked into the Denton County Jail.