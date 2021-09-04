A 40-year-old man was arrested Friday morning after he allegedly harassed his girlfriend, damaging her vehicle with a crowbar, and led officers on a foot chase because he did not need their services, according to a police report.
Police were originally dispatched to the 5300 block of East McKinney Street at about 10:52 a.m., after a woman reported her boyfriend was harassing her and damaging her vehicle with a crowbar. After she identified his name and appearance, officers learned he had an active arrest warrant for escape from custody, issued by the Denton County Sheriff’s Office.
As officers approached the block, the report states, the man saw them and immediately crossed the street, walking away from them. He allegedly stated he did not have an emergency and continued to walk away as an officer identified himself and told him he was going to be detained. He allegedly took off running on McKinney Street, starting a foot pursuit that led officers through a construction area and a roadway.
Police caught up and after a brief struggle the man was detained in handcuffs, the report states. He allegedly admitted to hearing police tell him to stop, though the only explanation he offered for why he ran was that he didn’t have an emergency. Officers arrested him on the escape from custody warrant and a charge of evading arrest or detention, which was upgraded based on him having a previous conviction for the same charge in 2016. An investigation into a potential family violence: assault by contact charge is ongoing.
Other reports
3800 block of North Interstate 35 — A 35-year-old man was arrested Friday night on suspicion of his fourth driving while intoxicated charge since 2005, according to a police report.
Officers were on patrol in the block at about 10:30 p.m. when they observed a vehicle weaving back and forth within its lane. Officers stopped the vehicle, which had two occupants: a man and his wife. The man told them he was headed to a casino, the report states, and officers observed several signs of intoxication, including that his movements were sharp and twitchy.
The man allegedly wouldn’t stop talking while being given instructions, though he told police he was not nervous. After conducting sobriety tests, officers observed multiple clues of intoxication and found two beer cans in the vehicle, one partially full and a full one wrapped in a brown bag on the passenger side.
The man was arrested on a charge of driving while intoxicated, which was upgraded to driving while intoxicated, third or more after officers learned he had three prior convictions in Dallas County, starting in 2005.
4000 block of Hook Lane — A 34-year-old woman was arrested Friday night after an argument allegedly led to minor injuries to both her and her husband, according to a police report.
Officers arrived at the woman’s residence at about 10:56 p.m., observing her and her husband arguing through a bedroom’s window blinds. Police spoke to both of them, observing minor injuries on both, though they determined she had slapped him in his face, whereas her own injuries came from the man swinging his hands in the air to protect himself. She was arrested on a charge of assault causes bodily injury to family member.
RoundupFrom 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Friday, the Denton Police Department handled 497 service and officer-initiated calls and made eight arrests.
From Saturday to Sunday, 34 people were booked into the Denton County Jail.