Police found and arrested a 24-year-old man who allegedly faked a PlayStation 4 sale last month and stole $100 from the interested buyer, according to a police report.
The robbery suspect allegedly pointed a handgun during the PlayStation 4 exchange at Golden Triangle Mall in Denton on Jan. 7. A 911 caller that day said he arranged to meet someone to buy the gaming console from a man at the mall.
According to the report, the suspect allegedly used a small handgun during the robbery and took $100 in cash from the victim. The arrangement was that the victim would buy the PlayStation 4 for $100. The report says the victim wasn’t shown or sold the gaming console that day.
The Denton Police Department got an arrest warrant for the man Monday and found him at his home in Corinth on Thursday. He was arrested and charged with aggravated robbery.
Other reports
West University Drive and Interstate 35 — A woman in a Honda Pilot reported she was hit by a tractor-trailer driver who didn’t stop Thursday morning, according to a police report.
The woman was making a left turn from the service road onto West University Drive when the driver next to her in a tractor-trailer also made a left turn, striking and sideswiping her SUV. She told police that the other driver turned left even though they were in a forward lane.
The report says she followed that driver for several miles, but they didn’t stop. An investigation is ongoing.
1800 block of North Ruddell Street — While taking a report for her stolen gun, police also logged a woman’s Jeep as stolen, according to a police report.
She told police that her boyfriend denied taking her handgun from her purse and he denied the accusation to police as well. The gun was in her bag the night before but was gone Thursday morning.
She also reported her Jeep Cherokee as stolen and said it was stolen around Dec. 31. An investigation into both missing items is ongoing.
700 block of West Congress Street — The mother of a Calhoun Middle School student wants to press charges against a girl who got into a fight with her daughter, according to a police report.
Police were called about the fight around 9:08 a.m. Thursday. Both students are 12 years old. The fight is still under investigation.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59p.m. Thursday, the Denton Police Department handled 400 service and officer-initiated calls and made nine arrests.
From Thursday to Friday, 23 people were booked into the Denton County Jail.
ZAIRA PEREZ can be reached at 940-566-6882 and via Twitter at @zairalperez.