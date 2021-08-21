A 60-year-old man was arrested Friday night after he allegedly cursed at Taco Bell employees and gave officers a wrong name, telling them later on that the restaurant made him lie, according to a police report.
Officers arrived at the 1800 block of West University Drive at about 9:49 p.m. after an employee of the restaurant reported the man had a rock in his hand and was holding up the drive-thru line in his vehicle. They found the man in his vehicle, along with two other occupants, and spoke to him.
The man told police he was upset with the service he was receiving and tried to enter the lobby, which was locked. The report states he then admitted to grabbing a rock, explaining to officers that he held it “kind of like I’m going to break the window,” though he then chuckled and said he wouldn’t do that.
Officers also spoke to employees and a witness, who told them the man was agitated over the time it took for his order and began cursing at employees from outside. The witness added the man picked up the rock, held it over his shoulder and eventually put it down. Employees told police they wanted him criminally trespassed.
Police learned the man had given them a wrong name, though one of the vehicle’s other occupants told them his real name, the report states. He allegedly admitted his real name himself, adding the employees at Taco Bell made him lie. He also said he had one beer to drink, though an occupant told them he actually had three. Officers attempted a sobriety test, though he allegedly did not follow instructions. He was arrested on charges of alcohol public intoxication and failure to identify.
Other reports
100 block of West Hickory Street — A 45-year-old man was arrested Friday night after he allegedly tried to fight several people and yelled racial slurs at children on the Square, according to a police report.
Officers arrived at the block at about 9:39 p.m. after a caller reported the man was trying to fight people and saying slurs. Police spoke to a witness, who told them he was shouting the racial slurs at young children and swinging his arms at anyone who walked by.
When officers spoke to the man, they observed he was unsteady on his feet and slurring his speech. He allegedly told them someone was talking to him and wouldn’t leave him alone, and he also admitted to being intoxicated, the report states.
Police started to administer a field sobriety test but the man allegedly told them he wouldn’t be able to do it because he was intoxicated. He was arrest on a charge of alcohol public intoxication.
100 block of West Hickory Street — A man called police Friday afternoon to report a downtown restaurant employee scratched his vehicle by placing cardboard boxes on it following an argument about parking, according to a police report.
Officers arrived at about 3:38 p.m. and spoke to the man, who told them he got into a verbal argument with the employee regarding where he was parked. He told the employee he was legally parked, the report states, and he left it there. When he returned about 3 hours later, he said, a plastic trash can had been leaned against the vehicle and boxes had been placed on it.
Officers spoke to a witness who told them they saw boxes stacked on and near the vehicle, and officers observed paint chips on the vehicle. The man said he wanted to press charges for the damage and the employee had already left, the report states. Officers reported the incident as criminal mischief between $100 and $750.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Friday, the Denton Police Department handled 438 service and officer-initiated calls and made 10 arrests.
From Friday to Saturday, the Denton County Sheriff’s Office booked 46 people into the Denton County Jail.