A 30-year-old man who allegedly crashed his car into a tree Tuesday left syringes filled with meth in the back seat of the car where three children were sitting, according to a police report.
Denton Police Department officers were driving near the 3700 block of North Elm Street when they noticed a car crashed into a tree and children waving down vehicles. Police spoke with the children who said a man was still in the car in the driver seat.
The report says the driver was lethargic and seemed incoherent and sluggish. He told paramedics who were dispatched to the scene that he had a medical issue resulting in low blood sugar and paramedics confirmed that was likely the reason he crashed.
He alleged multiple times how bad his medical condition could get.
According to the report, paramedics were able to help stabilize the man’s blood sugar and police also heard paramedics ask him about syringes in the vehicle.
The man allegedly said the syringes contained methamphetamine rather than insulin, but he denied using the meth. Police then conducted standard field sobriety tests and determined he wasn’t intoxicated.
A bag with a substance police believed to be meth was found inside the car along with 18 syringes loaded with meth. The report says several of these syringes were in the backseat where the children had been sitting.
The driver was arrested and charged with abandoning or endangering a child and possession of a controlled substance Penalty Group 1 between 1 and 4 grams. The report did not disclose the ages of the children.
Other reports
3000 block of Interstate 35 — Police opened an investigation after a juvenile reported an adult sexually assaulted her multiple times, according to a police report.
Officers met with the victim at a local hospital.
600 block of East Hickory Street — A woman discovered she wasn’t her boyfriend’s only girlfriend when the other woman started threatening her, according to a police report.
The caller filed a harassment report Tuesday morning. She said she was dating a man and then a woman who also claimed to be dating him started harassing her from various phone numbers.
According to the report, the caller described her relationship with the man as an affair, but Denton police spokesperson Allison Beckwith confirmed he wasn’t married to either party. Beckwith said it appears both women were “seriously dating” the man.
A report was taken and an investigation is ongoing.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, the Denton Police Department handled 450 service and officer-initiated calls and made 11 arrests.
From Monday to Tuesday, 38 people were booked into the Denton County Jail.