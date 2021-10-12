A man who allegedly attached a tracking device to his ex-girlfriend’s car this summer was arrested Monday morning after returning from a cruise, according to a police report.
The Port of Galveston Police Department made the arrest around 8:19 a.m. Monday. The Denton Police Department issued a warrant for the 45-year-old man’s arrest on a charge of unlawfully installing a tracking device.
On Aug. 1 a woman reported her ex was tracking and harassing her. They broke up in June and after that, she saw his truck following her around multiple locations multiple times at times she wasn’t expecting, according to the report.
She told police that on July 31, she checked her vehicle specifically for a tracking device and saw one magnetically attached to her car. She then filed a police report and Denton police took the device into evidence.
Other reports
2100 block of East McKinney Street — Police are investigating an assault where three boys said the other juveniles they knew drove by them and shot at them with BB guns Monday afternoon, according to a police report.
The children were at The Veranda parking lots in two separate groups when the other juveniles drove by and shot at them. A 10-year-old in one group reported he was hit on his palm, a 13-year-old boy in the second group was hit on his cheek and was bleeding near one eye from another impact and a 7-year-old boy was hit above his elbow.
Their mothers told police they wanted to press charges. An investigation is ongoing.
3100 block of Evers Parkway — After being involved in two incidents Monday regarding damaged property, Denton police arrested an intoxicated 19-year-old man on a count of criminal mischief, according to a police report.
A 911 caller reported seeing a man jumping on the windshield of a vehicle around 11:17 a.m. The report says police spoke with him and his girlfriend earlier in the day at his home for a call that also involved damaged property. The couple left the home to stop things from escalating but got into an argument in the car shortly after.
The woman told police she pulled over in a neighborhood because they started arguing, but the report didn’t say what the argument was about. Police saw a PlayStation and its controller, a plate, a cup and a dollar bill spread throughout the street when they stopped to talk to the couple.
The car the woman was driving, which belonged to her mother, had dents and extensive damage to the windshield. According to the report, her mother wanted to press charges for the damage, which she estimated would cost $350 to repair. He was arrested and charged with criminal mischief between $100 and $750 and public intoxication.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Monday, the Denton Police Department handled 377 service and officer-initiated calls and made seven arrests.
From Monday to Tuesday, 32 people were booked into the Denton County Jail.