A 19-year-old with a prior burglary charge was arrested Tuesday when he allegedly urinated on a vehicle and burglarized an occupied home, according to a police report.
At about 12:07 p.m., Denton police were dispatched to a burglary in progress call in the 300 block of South Wood Street. The caller said someone was in his kitchen stealing things, and that he and his roommate were hiding in another room. He said he didn’t know how the person got inside his home.
Police arrived at the scene and spoke with a nearby neighbor who said he saw a man matching the caller’s description urinate on his car. The neighbor said he observed the man go over to the roommates’ house, knock on the door and then jump their fence into the backyard.
Police contacted the roommates and conducted a search of their house. They entered the backyard and found the suspect near a shed. Police reported they watched him jump the fence and start running. They were able to catch and detain the man.
During an interview with the roommates, one of them reported that her drawers were rifled through and she was missing $200. Both roommates indicated they wanted to press charges for burglary of a habitation. So police arrested the man on suspicion of the offense.
Police did not find any damage to the home that would indicate how the man gained entry. The woman’s missing $200 had not been recovered by the time the report was written. Police spokesperson Allison Beckwith said police suspect the man hid the money before he was detained.
The report also notes that the man was arrested for burglary of a habitation in November 2021. He pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of criminal trespass habitation in January of this year. That offense is typically a Class A misdemeanor, while burglary of a habitation is a second-degree felony.
As of Wednesday afternoon, the man remained in the Denton City Jail with his bond set at $50,000.
Police spokesperson Allison Beckwith said he was not charged with evading arrest detention. She said it’s unclear from the report whether there were enough factors to determine whether the man intentionally fled police, such as whether he saw the officers before running or whether officers announced themselves or yelled for him to stop.
She also said it was unlikely the man would face any charges or citations in relation to him allegedly urinating on the neighbor’s property.
Other reports
1900 block of Brinker Road — A 55-year-old man was arrested Tuesday after he allegedly pulled a knife on a Home Depot manager and said he would kill him, according to a police report. He was charged with a lesser offense when the manager said he didn’t want to press assault charges.
At about 7:55 a.m., police were dispatched to a person with a knife call at Home Depot. A manager called dispatchers and said that a man brandished a knife and walked away. The manager also said he had left the store and walked into the nearby Target.
Police arrived at the Target and confirmed with an employee that a man matching the caller’s description was inside the store. They located and detained him.
The report states that the man was holding a knife blade with no handle in his right hand. During a search, the report states, police also found a large kitchen knife with a handle in his sweatshirt pocket.
Police contacted the Home Depot manager. He said that with no provocation, the man told him that he would kill him. He waved the knife toward the manager and told him, “I will slit your throat," the manager alleged. Another store manager was present for the incident and corroborated the first manager’s statements.
The manager said he didn’t want to press charges for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, but said he was alarmed by the interaction.
After an investigation, police believed the man committed the offense of disorderly conduct displaying a deadly weapon in public in a manner calculated to alarm. They placed him under arrest and transported him to the city jail.
As of Wednesday afternoon, he had been transferred to and remained in the Denton County Jail with his bond set at $5,000.
1500 block of Dallas Drive — When police on Tuesday asked a possibly intoxicated man to exit a vehicle they suspected was stolen, the man put the vehicle in drive and sped off, according to a police report.
At about 1:07 a.m., police were conducting a directive patrol at a motel when they observed a vehicle without a front license plate backing into a parking spot, getting very close to a retaining wall.
Police noted in the report that it’s not uncommon for stolen vehicles to be abandoned at hotels and parked in this manner to obscure the license plates.
Thinking the vehicle might be stolen, police parked in front of the vehicle and approached it. They saw that the vehicle was still occupied. The report states that a man was asleep face down in the driver’s seat. He didn’t respond the first several times police knocked on the window.
When he finally did respond to the knocking, the report states, he appeared very lethargic. He allegedly had bloodshot and glassy eyes.
Police motioned for him to roll down the window. The man started up the vehicle and barely cracked the window, according to the report. Police allegedly smelled the strong odor of marijuana as soon as he cracked the window. They also allegedly observed marijuana inside the vehicle.
When police instructed the man to exit the vehicle, the report states, he immediately put the vehicle in drive and sped off, disregarding their commands to stop. As the patrol vehicle was parked directly in front of the vehicle, the man nearly struck it as he evaded.
The report states that police believed he might be under the influence of an unknown substance. So they pursued the vehicle. However, they weren’t able to locate it.
Police are still investigating a specific suspect for evading arrest detention with a vehicle.
East University Drive and North Bell Avenue — A group of people in a Black Honda successfully evaded detectives during a car chase Tuesday, according to a police report. But detectives recovered the vehicle later that day.
At about 8:45 a.m., detectives set up surveillance in the 1100 block of East University Drive after they received a tip through Denton County Crime Stoppers about narcotics activity.
As they surveilled, the report states, detectives saw suspicious activity among a group of people. They watched as the people got into a Black Honda with paper license plates.
The vehicle drove off, and detectives began to follow it. They allegedly observed the vehicle change lanes without using a blinker. Due to heavy traffic in the area, detectives initiated a traffic stop in the 2100 block of West University.
The vehicle continued for a bit before abruptly turning into the parking lot of Torchy’s Tacos. The report states the vehicle appeared as though it was going to stop, but then it sped up, striking an island as it fled the area.
Driving at a high rate of speed, the Honda started gaining distance from detectives, who determined the area was too busy for a pursuit. They feared pursuing would put nearby citizens in danger. So they disengaged from the pursuit and turned off their lights and sirens.
Detectives watched the Honda drive off, disregarding a stop sign at North Bonnie Brae Street and West Windsor Drive. They informed dispatchers of the fleeing vehicle.
Later that day, at about 3:44 p.m., dispatch received a call about a suspicious vehicle in the 4300 block of North Elm Street. Dispatchers recognized the vehicle description and contacted detectives.
Detectives went to the location to find an unoccupied vehicle and verified it was the same one that had evaded them earlier. The paper license plate came back as stolen out of Little Elm. They contacted the vehicle’s owner to inform them it was recovered. Detectives are still investigating the incident.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, the Denton Police Department handled 422 service and officer-initiated calls and made seven arrests.
