While he wasn’t involved in the argument, a 32-year-old man was arrested early Wednesday after officers learned he had a warrant out for his arrest from Bexar County.
The Denton Police Department at 4:29 a.m. was dispatched to a home in the 300 block of Robertson Street. A caller dialed 911, told dispatchers that police needed to go to that address and then hung up.
Officers met with three people who were in and around a vehicle outside the home. According to the report, a man and woman in a relationship both told police they were arguing over a flat tire.
The man reported he used his girlfriend’s car and caused it to get a flat tire. He told police this made her upset, but he denied anything physical happened. His girlfriend reported he pushed her and that there was a handgun involved.
The report says police didn’t find a handgun around the home. After learning his identity, Denton police learned one of the men at the scene had a warrant out for his arrest.
The warrant, out of Bexar County, was for assault causes bodily injury family violence. He was arrested on the warrant. Lt. Preston Pohler, a spokesperson with the Denton Police Department, said the man wasn’t involved in the disturbance between the couple.
Other reports
400 block of Hettie Street — Police arrested a 36-year-old who is accused of sexually assaulting a 13-year-old, according to a police report.
Pohler said it’s unclear when the Denton Police Department was forwarded information from Child Protective Services about the incident. According to the report, the suspect allegedly admitted to some of the allegations.
He was arrested and charged with continuous sexual abuse of a child under 14 years old.
300 block of East McKinney Street — A pair of exes have differing stories on why the woman drove her car toward the man Wednesday morning, according to a police report.
Officers spoke with the man, who called 911 and said his ex-girlfriend followed him with her car into a field. He reported they were arguing outside and that she drove her car toward him as if she wanted to hit him.
The report says he alleged she followed him with her car as he ran to a nearby field and that he had to dive out of the way so she wouldn’t hit him. Officers spoke with her and she denied the chase.
She told police they were arguing and that she did drive her car in front of him when he tried to run away. According to the report, she didn’t want him to leave because he’s ghosted her in the past after running away and didn’t contact her for several days.
The incident is still under investigation.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, the Denton Police Department handled 449 service and officer-initiated calls and mad eight arrests.
From Wednesday to Thursday, 31 people were booked into the Denton County Jail.