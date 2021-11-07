A woman called Denton police Saturday to report a man walked up to her apartment door and stared at her doorbell camera while touching himself, according to a police report.
Officers arrived at the complex in the 2900 block of Augusta Drive at about 3:44 p.m. They spoke to the woman, who said that at 5:53 a.m., her doorbell camera caught a man walk up to her apartment door holding his genitals and touching himself. She said he appeared to be doing it intentionally, as he looked into the camera while doing it.
The woman said she and her neighbors have noticed the man looking around the property before, adding she believes he might be homeless. Officers reviewed the footage and confirmed he exposed himself while looking at the camera before eventually walking away. An indecent exposure investigation is ongoing.
Other reports
6400 block of Interstate 35 — A 22-year-old woman was arrested at a truck stop Saturday evening after a caller reported she was screaming and acting like she wanted to hit someone, according to a police report.
Police arrived at about 4:38 p.m. and a few people flagged them down, pointing the woman out. She was confused and did not know what city she was in, the report states. She first told them she drove there and then said she got a ride. She allegedly admitted to drinking alcohol earlier in the day and was arrested on a charge of alcohol public intoxication.
3100 block of Town Center Trail — A 30-year-old man was arrested Saturday night after he allegedly tried to hit his wife in a hotel room and disconnected a phone from the wall to stop her from calling 911, according to a police report.
Officers arrived at about 9:18 p.m. and spoke to the man’s wife, who said they were arguing in the room when she tried to call 911, at which point he ripped the phone from the wall. She added her husband tried to hit her during the incident. The man allegedly admitted the two were arguing and that he damaged the phone on purpose.
Police saw the damaged phone and the man was arrested for interference with emergency request for assistance.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Saturday, the Denton Police Department handled 310 service and officer-initiated calls and made eight arrests.