After a Dollar General employee told a man the store wasn’t open yet on Christmas Eve morning, the man told her he was actually going to rob them, according to a police report.
The attempted robbery is still under investigation by the Denton Police Department, which was dispatched around 7:58 a.m., a few minutes after the attempt happened, the report says.
An employee at the Dollar General at 3001 N. Elm St. saw a man attempting to get into the store Friday before the opening time. According to the report, she opened the door to tell him they were still closed, and he then told her, “No, ma’am, this is actually a robbery.”
The employee then tried to close the door but the would-be robber forced his way in. After the employee called out to another staff member, the man left the store, the report says.
She gave the police a description of his appearance. An investigation is ongoing.
Other reports
2700 block of West University Drive — A 45-year-old woman allegedly stripped naked and exposed her genitals to police who responded to a report of her yelling at Walmart customers on Friday, according to a police report.
Staff wanted her trespassed from the store. The report says the suspect was upset because other customers had cut in front of her in the line, which is why she was cursing.
Police led her to the asset protection office to speak with her and she allegedly believed they wanted to strip-search her. She stripped down, thrust her hips and bent over, showing officers her rectum and genitals, according to the report. A police spokesperson said this wasn’t initiated by officers.
A Walmart staffer with police said they and other customers saw her exposing herself. Police arrested and charged her with disorderly conduct, exposing genitals.
3500 block of East McKinney Street — A 41-year-old man who allegedly fired gunshots in an apartment complex denied doing so until he was at the jail, according to a police report.
Around 9:34 p.m. Friday, officers responded to the area after receiving multiple calls about shots heard. One caller described a man in a red shirt as the one shooting and said he had a black vehicle. The report says police found one black vehicle in the area and they stopped the driver, who was wearing a red shirt.
The driver allegedly ignored officers by rolling his windows up and down and turning up the stereo. He eventually got out of the car, was detained and denied having anything firearms-related in the car.
Police searched his car and found a handgun and ammunition under the driver’s seat. Callers found multiple spent and live rounds around the complex. He was arrested and charged with discharging a firearm in certain municipalities.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Friday, the Denton Police Department handled 250 service and officer-initiated calls and made 11 arrests.
From Friday to Saturday, 16 people were booked into the Denton County Jail.