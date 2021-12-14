A man who was shot Monday evening told police he was sitting in his car and didn’t see anything, according to a police report.
Around 7:20 p.m., the Denton Police Department responded to a shooting in the 1600 block of Village East Drive. Several people called and waved police over when they arrived, and officers saw a man with a suspected gunshot wound.
The report says the wound was on his leg and paramedics took him to a hospital. He told officers he didn’t see anything and didn’t know what happened. He was in his vehicle when he’d been shot, according to the report.
His injury wasn’t life-threatening and the shooting is still under investigation.
Other reports
200 block of Inman Street — A man walked into his apartment Monday to find two people taking his television, according to a police report.
The tenant at The Forum at Denton, a student apartment complex, went to the Police Department around 5:03 p.m. Monday to report the burglary. He told police someone used a key to get into his apartment and remove a TV.
The report says he walked into his home as they were doing so and that he knew at least one of the thieves, but they weren’t a roommate. He told police he also knew how they got the key, and extimated the TV’s value at $500.
1100 block of West University Drive — A tenant at Clayton House Motel was arrested Monday in connection to a burglary that happened in July 2020.
The 26-year-old man allegedly broke an office window in the 300 block of Fort Worth Drive on July 25, 2020 and crawled into the building. Police found fingerprints and identified the 26-year-old as their suspect. A warrant was issued for his arrest in August 2020, but he wasn’t found until Monday.
An employee at Clayton House said they were having problems with a tenant. The report says police ran the name they were given and found he had a warrant for burglary of a building. He was arrested on that warrant.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Monday, the Denton Police Department handled 340 service and officer-initiated calls and made eight arrests.
From Monday to Tuesday, 33 people were booked into the Denton County Jail.
