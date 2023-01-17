A 25-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of felony assault after he pulled a knife on a man who tried to block him from chasing a woman in Lowe’s, according to a police report.
At about 6:48 p.m. Monday, Denton police were dispatched to the Lowe’s at 1255 South Loop 288 for a 911 call about a man chasing a woman around the store.
Dispatch informed police that the staff was able to lock the woman inside the store, and the man was trying to get inside. He was possibly armed with a knife, dispatch said.
When police arrived, they found a man matching the suspect’s description and detained him in handcuffs. According to the report, he said he had a couple of knives on him and placed them on the ground before police arrived.
The man also had a superficial, bleeding laceration on his finger. He said he was having a medical emergency. The Denton Fire Department responded to the scene, and he was medically cleared.
Police spoke with the woman, who said she was in a relationship with the man. In the report, she said they got into an argument outside the store, and when she tried to walk away, she said he started chasing her. She alleged that he did not physically assault her, though.
Police also spoke with a customer who said the man threatened him with a knife. The customer said he was checking out at the register when he heard a slap and yelling. He saw the woman run into the store and staff lock the man out.
However, the man was still able to get inside. The report did not specify how, police spokesperson Amy Cunningham said. The customer stepped in front of the man to prevent him from getting to the woman. He said the man ran into his hand and then pushed him.
The man allegedly told the customer, “Let’s f---ing go,” and removed a sheathed knife from his waistband and pointed the knife at him. The customer said he backed up and walked away in fear.
The customer told police that the man they detained was the same person who pulled the knife on him, and officers found two knives in a cart at the front of the store, according to the report. The customer also identified one of the knives as the one the man had pointed at him, according to the report. The customer said he wanted to press charges.
The boyfriend claimed the customer put his hands on him and that he lifted up the knife to warn the customer away. When police asked if he thought the customer was trying to prevent him from chasing his girlfriend, the boyfriend said probably.
Police jailed the boyfriend without incident and advised that he be prosecuted on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Despite the customer’s claim that he heard a slap, there is no investigation into whether an additional assault occurred, since the woman claimed one hadn’t, according to police.
The boyfriend remained in the city jail as of Tuesday afternoon on a $50,000 bond. In July 2022, he was convicted of a violation sex offender registration conditions, a state jail felony.
Other reports
4000 block of Mesa Drive — After a woman reported her SUV stolen Monday, police spotted the vehicle twice, but the thief successfully evaded them and is still on the lam, according to a police report.
At about 8:14 p.m., police were dispatched to the 4000 block of Mesa Drive for a call about a vehicle theft. The caller said she left her Ford Explorer running with keys in it while she briefly went inside a business.
The report states that a male suspect entered the vehicle and drove off. The vehicle was her fiancé’s, and he confirmed he wanted to press charges for the stolen vehicle.
At about 8:56 p.m. Monday, an officer traveling south in the 800 block of North Interstate 35 saw a vehicle driving without headlights activated. The vehicle matched the description of the stolen SUV, so the officer activated emergency lights. The vehicle continued driving with no lights on. The report states that the vehicle made a U-turn and pulled up to a gas station before getting on the service road and merging onto the interstate.
The officer pursued the evading vehicle. The report states they continued following it for a while before eventually terminating the pursuit.
Another officer saw the same vehicle stopped at a red light on U.S. 380. When the officer pulled up behind the vehicle, the driver ran the red light.
The officer initiated a second pursuit and followed the vehicle east on University Drive. When the vehicle came to a stop, the officer exited their patrol vehicle to contact the driver.
But the vehicle took off again and headed southbound on Bonnie Brae Street. The second pursuit was terminated.
Police are still investigating the property theft. The Explorer was estimated to cost about $20,000.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Monday, the Denton Police Department handled 369 service and officer-initiated calls and made eight arrests.
