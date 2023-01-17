Blotter
DRC

A 25-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of felony assault after he pulled a knife on a man who tried to block him from chasing a woman in Lowe’s, according to a police report.

At about 6:48 p.m. Monday, Denton police were dispatched to the Lowe’s at 1255 South Loop 288 for a 911 call about a man chasing a woman around the store.

BROOKE COLOMBO can be reached at 940-566-6882 and via Twitter at @brookecolombo.

