An intoxicated 47-year-old man who was found lying around outside Thursday told police he was working on his sun tan, according to a police report.
At about 9:59 a.m., police were dispatched to the 2400 block of East McKinney Street regarding a criminal trespass call. The caller said a man was lying on top of air conditioning units for a while and then lay down on some grass.
The caller said the man arrived around 7:30 a.m. and was asked to leave the property several times but refused.
When police arrived, they found the man still lying in front of the air conditioning units. Police spoke with him, but most of his responses were mumbled and incoherent, according to the report.
Police asked the man what he was doing there, and he said he was working on his tan. When they asked him a question, he would close his eyes, then open them quickly and slur his answer, according to the report.
The man allegedly had bloodshot eyes. Police had him perform a field sobriety test, which led them to believe he was intoxicated, the report states.
Police handcuffed the man while he was sitting down. When he stood up, the report states he was unsteady on his feet and fell back at the door of the patrol vehicle.
Police transported him to the city jail, then took him to a local hospital. He was cleared medically and taken back to the city jail for booking.
Other reports
300 block of East Oak Street — A 33-year-old woman arrested on a warrant Thursday told police she was not going to go to jail, according to a police report.
At about 1:26 p.m., police were dispatched to a business for a disturbance call. The caller said a woman was yelling at staff members.
When police arrived, they recognized the woman and notified dispatch of her name. Dispatch informed the officers she had an outstanding warrant for her arrest.
Police attempted to arrest the woman. But the report states she resisted by falling to the ground, rolling onto her stomach and concealing her wrists between her body and the ground.
Police were able to get her into handcuffs. As they transported her to the patrol vehicle, she allegedly used her feet to prevent them from moving her.
She braced herself against the vehicle to prevent police from seating her inside, according to the report.
The report states they told her if she continued to resist, they would place her in a wrap restraint device. She did not comply and told officers she was not going to jail, police reported.
After she continued to resist, they utilized the restraint device, according to the report. She was transported to the city jail without further incident. She was additionally charged with resisting arrest, search or transport.
2200 block of North Elm Street — A man reported his firearm was stolen from his unlocked vehicle Thursday, according to a police report.
At about 3:16 p.m., police responded to a call about a theft. The man said he parked his vehicle around 7 p.m. in a parking lot the day before. On Thursday, his roommate woke him up to say someone might have broken into his vehicle.
The man went outside to find his belongings thrown around the parking lot. He discovered his firearm and shooting glasses were the only missing items.
His vehicle was unlocked, according to the report. Police are still investigating the theft.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Thursday, the Denton Police Department handled 353 service and officer-initiated calls and made six arrests.