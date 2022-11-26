A man told police his bank cards were being used after they were stolen from his vehicle, according to a police report.
At about 7:35 a.m. Friday, a man reported to officers that his vehicle was burglarized in the morning in front of a home in the 1800 block of South Loop 288.
He told police that he left his car unlocked with his iPhone and wallet inside. The phone and wallet were stolen from the vehicle, and his bank notified him that $184 in charges on his account had been declined.
While speaking with him, officers saw that the man’s card had been declined by various businesses. Surveillance footage from at least one business was obtained as possible evidence.
4200 block of Boxwood Drive – A 25-year-old man with at least two prior convictions for driving while intoxicated struck caused a DWI crash on Friday, according to a police report.
At 12:32 p.m. Friday, officers responded to a reckless driver call. The caller said a vehicle struck the vehicle he was in and did not stop. The caller drove after the other vehicle until it stopped and its driver emerged and entered a home. When officers reached the 500 block of Smith Street, the caller was able to point them to the home and provided a description of the driver.
The accused driver emerged from the home and told police he was being followed by the driver following him. The driver admitted to swerving due to him being tired, according to the report. Officers determined the man was impaired, and he was arrested after providing a blood specimen at a hospital.
Officers were able to find out that the man had at least two prior DWI convictions. He was arrested and accused of third-degree felony DWI. Driving drunk with at least two prior DWI charges is third-degree felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison or a minimum of 10 days in jail if probation is granted, with a fine of up to $10,000.
1800 block of Teasley Lane – A man told police his Amazon package was stolen, according to a police report.
At about 10:12 p.m. Friday, officers received a call from a man who said his Amazon delivery package was stolen. He told police that he received a digital notification, including a photo of the package at his front door on Nov 24, but the package was gone when he got home. The man contacted Amazon and was advised to file a police report. The package contained an external hard drive valued at $150.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Friday, the Denton Police Department handled 242 service and officer-initiated calls and made four arrests.
JUAN BETANCOURT can be reached via Twitter at @jbetancourt_15.