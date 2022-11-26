Blotter
DRC

A man told police his bank cards were being used after they were stolen from his vehicle, according to a police report.

At about 7:35 a.m. Friday, a man reported to officers that his vehicle was burglarized in the morning in front of a home in the 1800 block of South Loop 288.

JUAN BETANCOURT can be reached via Twitter at @jbetancourt_15.

Recommended for you