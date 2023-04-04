A man told police Monday that a stranger pointed a gun at him and threatened him more than once, according to a report from the Denton Police Department.
At about 9:25 p.m., Denton police took a report for an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. The reporting party said he recently had a falling out with someone, and now a person he doesn’t know is threatening his life.
The man said that starting after the falling out, a man he doesn’t know has been making threats of violence in person for a couple of weeks. It’s unclear from the report exactly when, but the man said this stranger recently pointed a pistol at him.
While he doesn’t know the suspect, the man believes these incidents are related to his falling out. Police are still investigating the incident.
Other reports
Daniels Street and E. McKinney Street — Police responded to two reports Monday of construction vehicles that sustained several thousand dollars of damage over the weekend, according to a police report.
At about 7:59 a.m., police were dispatched to a criminal mischief report in the 200 block of Daniel Street. The caller said that sometime over the weekend several construction equipment vehicles were vandalized.
The caller said the vehicles each had their windows broken out. This included a bulldozer with $1,500 in damages, an excavator with $1,500 in damages, another excavator with $500 in damages and a dump truck with $500 in damages.
The caller also reported that they discovered the windows on a work truck were damaged a few weeks ago. They estimated this damage cost $1,500. The damage was not reported at the time.
While it is unclear if this incident is related, police received another report Monday of equipment with damaged windows. At about 7:47 a.m., police were dispatched to a criminal mischief report in the 5600 block of East McKinney Street.
This caller reported that two windows on a John Deere crawler loader were broken out. They believe the damage will cost $800 to repair. Nothing was missing from the area, according to the report.
This report does not specify what kind of location the incident took place at, police spokesperson Amy Cunningham said. However, there is construction in this area of East McKinney Street.
Police are still investigating the incidents.
Spencer Road and South Woodrow Lane — A woman told police she gave someone she knows a ride Monday and he broke her car door when she refused to drive him further, according to a police report.
At about 12:48 a.m., police were dispatched to the intersection of Spencer Road and South Woodrow Lane on a disturbance call. The caller said she gave a man she knows a ride, and he broke her car door.
When police arrived, the suspect was no longer at the scene. The woman said he wanted her to drive him to another location, but she knew the place was closed. She told him no. She said he also refused to give her gas money.
She said she told him to get out of her vehicle. He allegedly kicked the passenger door several times, breaking the arm that connects the door to the body of the vehicle. She estimated the damage to her vehicle would cost $1,000 to repair.
The report states that a nearby witness was able to corroborate the woman’s account.
Police are still investigating the incident.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Monday, the Denton Police Department handled 450 service and officer-initiated calls and made seven arrests.
