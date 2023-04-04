20200318_drc_news_VirusPoliceDepartment_5.JPG
A man told police Monday that a stranger pointed a gun at him and threatened him more than once, according to a report from the Denton Police Department.

At about 9:25 p.m., Denton police took a report for an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. The reporting party said he recently had a falling out with someone, and now a person he doesn’t know is threatening his life.

BROOKE COLOMBO can be reached at 940-566-6882 and via Twitter at @brookecolombo.

