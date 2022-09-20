Blotter
DRC

Police attempted to stop a man from being scammed out of $16,000, but by the time they reached him Monday, he had already deposited his money into a Bitcoin machine, according to a police report.

At about 12:20 p.m., police were dispatched to a welfare call in the 700 block of Fort Worth Drive. The caller said her father was being scammed and was en route to a bank to withdraw the money.

