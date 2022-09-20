Police attempted to stop a man from being scammed out of $16,000, but by the time they reached him Monday, he had already deposited his money into a Bitcoin machine, according to a police report.
At about 12:20 p.m., police were dispatched to a welfare call in the 700 block of Fort Worth Drive. The caller said her father was being scammed and was en route to a bank to withdraw the money.
She said the scammer wouldn’t allow her father to hang up the phone, so she wasn’t able to get in touch with him.
Police went to the father’s bank, which said he had already withdrawn $16,000 and left. They then went to the father’s home to speak with him.
The father said he had put the money into a bitcoin kiosk and no longer had it. He said he received a prompt on his tablet saying he had a virus and needed to call a phone number.
The scammer on the phone told him to withdraw the money, pay someone and that it would go right back into his bank account, according to the report. The father said he was told to stay on the phone at all costs.
He said he wasn’t sure exactly what he had told the scammer, but he was pretty sure he gave out identifying information. Police are still investigating the incident.
Other reports
3100 block of Bandera Street — A man told police Monday his wallet was stolen from his motel room sometime after he was arrested, according to a police report.
At about 11:15 a.m., police spoke with a man who alleged his motel room had been burglarized. He said it happened on Saturday and that he couldn’t remember the events of that day, but a third party he knows recounted it to him.
The man said he went out to buy a Nintendo Wii, returned to the room and fell asleep. He said an unknown man kicked in the door and stole his wallet, which held $2,000 in cash.
He said he must have been asleep when the suspect broke in. He later said he was arrested by another agency that night, and when he was released on Sunday, he found his wallet missing.
Police contacted the motel management, which said the motel staff had not reported any damage consistent with the door being kicked open.
The man said he wanted to press charges if a culprit could be identified.
2800 block of West University Drive — A man told police he watched someone let the air out of the tires on a woman’s vehicle outside of Walmart on Monday, according to a police report.
At about 6:43 p.m., police were dispatched in regard to a criminal mischief at Walmart. The caller said that at about 6 p.m., an unknown man was touching the area around the passenger-side rear wheel of a woman’s vehicle.
The caller said the man then walked away, got into another car and drove off. When the caller got out of his car, the report states, he could hear the other vehicle’s tire deflating and saw the valve had been removed from the stem of the tire.
The report states that when police arrived, the caller was helping the woman who owns the vehicle change her tire. Police observed the damage and took a report so she could provide it to her insurance company, according to the report.
Police are still investigating and looking into possible surveillance footage of the incident.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Monday, the Denton Police Department handled 354 service and officer-initiated calls and made two arrests.
BROOKE COLOMBO can be reached at 940-566-6882 and via Twitter at @brookecolombo.