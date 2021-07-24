A man arrived at a local hospital seeking treatment Friday afternoon after he suffered multiple gunshot wounds in a Briercliff Drive shooting, according to Denton police.
At about 3:30 p.m., a caller reported hearing what they believed to be four gunshots in the 3500 block of the street, according to a police report. While responding, officers learned a man with multiple gunshot wounds arrived at a local hospital seeking treatment for his injuries. Police located multiple shell casings during a search of the area.
The report states police believe the incident was isolated and that the man was stable as of Friday evening, though it did not specify if they spoke to him. Officers are investigating the shooting for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Other reports
4100 block of Interstate 35 — A person was trapped in a hotel room Friday morning after a man backed his car into the hotel during an argument, causing about $100,000 in damage, according to a police report.
Police arrived at the hotel at about 2:02 a.m. after hotel staff reported three people were fighting. When officers arrived, they observed severe damage caused by a vehicle, with the fire department also requested to arrive because one person was trapped inside a damaged room.
Officers spoke to two women involved in the argument, one of which is in a dating relationship with the man, who told them a verbal argument turned physical. At that point, the women said, the man backed his vehicle up, allegedly hitting the woman he’s not dating and hurting her arm, as well as hitting the hotel. Officers were informed by the hotel that the damage totaled about $100,000.
The man left the scene before police arrived and the incident was reported as aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and criminal mischief between $30,000 and $150,000. An investigation is ongoing.
3900 block of North Elm Street — A 27-year-old man was arrested Friday night after he allegedly slapped a woman and urinated outside at an apartment complex, according to a police report.
Officers arrived at the complex at about 8:44 p.m., noting he was having difficulty maintaining his balance and nearly fell several times. They spoke to the woman, who said he was a family friend visiting her and that he tried to hug her. She pushed him off of her, she said, at which point he allegedly grabbed her arm and slapped her.
Police observed a red mark on the woman’s cheek and jawline, as well as marks on her arm and shoulder. The man was arrested on a charge of assault causes bodily injury.
Roundup:
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Friday, the Denton Police Department handled 427 service and officer-initiated calls and made 14 arrests.
From Friday to Saturday, the Denton County Sheriff’s Office booked 59 people into the Denton County Jail.