After a woman reported her vehicle stolen Saturday, a 20-year-old man was discovered sleeping in it on Monday morning, according to a police report.
At about 6:19 a.m., Denton police were dispatched to a suspicious vehicle call in the 3300 block of Fort Worth Drive. The caller said a vehicle had backed up to the temporary gate on the property.
When police arrived, the report states they approached the vehicle to hear it running and found a man asleep inside. The vehicle had an out-of-state rear license plate, but a Texas registration sticker on the windshield. Police gave the vehicle information to dispatchers, who confirmed it was reported stolen.
The report states police made multiple attempts to wake up the man by knocking on the windows, turning on emergency sirens and giving commands over the patrol vehicle’s loudspeaker.
He did not wake up, but the report states police were able to open the driver’s door and pull him from the vehicle to wake and detain him.
Police called the woman who reported the vehicle stolen who said she had not given the man permission to take her vehicle and wanted to press criminal charges.
She previously reported that her vehicle went missing Saturday afternoon. The woman said she let her daughter borrow the vehicle on Friday. The daughter’s boyfriend left the keys inside the vehicle while they went into a store and when they returned, the vehicle was gone.
The man found sleeping in the stolen car was arrested and charged with unauthorized use of vehicle. While in the back of the patrol vehicle, he allegedly made comments about the vehicle being stolen.
Other reports
4600 block of Hidden Meadows Trail — A man reported Monday an unknown person entered his home while he was on vacation and he returned to find firearms and other items missing, according to a police report.
At about 8:15 a.m., police spoke with a man over the phone regarding an alleged theft in the 4600 block of Hidden Meadows Trail. He said he and his wife were out of town and they had someone watching their dog while they were gone. This dogsitter was recommended to them by a friend, according to the report.
Sometime during their trip, video surveillance captured another person entering their home. It’s unclear from the report whether the dogsitter was there at the time, whether the person was associated with the sitter or how the person might have gained entry.
When the couple returned home, they found a pair of AirPods worth $250, two firearms worth $550 and $1,033 and several firearm magazines worth $25 each went missing.
The man said he would like to press charges if a suspect can be identified. Police are still investigating.
3300 block of Fort Worth Drive — Two men reported Monday their storage units were burglarized, with a few thousand dollars worth of construction equipment and body armor worth a couple hundred dollars missing, according to a police report.
At about 12:03 p.m., police were dispatched for a burglary call to the 3300 block of Fort Worth Drive. A man said someone had broken into three of his storage units, which opened up into one large unit.
He said it occurred sometime between Friday at noon and 11 a.m. on Monday. He said the missing items included two nail guns valued at $300 each, a Metabo angle grinder valued at $250, an 18-Volt Bosch kit valued at $300, a hammer drill valued at $150, a compression tester valued at $30, a generator valued at $1,300, a worm drive saw valued at $300 and two cordless drills valued at $150 each.
While police were already at the location, they took a report from another man at about 4:15 p.m., who said his unit was also broken into. He said it occurred sometime between Aug. 8 and 10:30 a.m. Monday.
He said someone had cut the lock on his storage unit and stolen two body armor plates valued at $70 each, a plate carrier valued at $80 and a box of assorted pouches valued at $60.
Police are still investigating the incidents.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Monday, the Denton Police Department handled 318 service and officer-initiated calls and made six arrests.