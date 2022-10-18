Blotter
DRC

After a woman reported her vehicle stolen Saturday, a 20-year-old man was discovered sleeping in it on Monday morning, according to a police report. 

At about 6:19 a.m., Denton police were dispatched to a suspicious vehicle call in the 3300 block of Fort Worth Drive. The caller said a vehicle had backed up to the temporary gate on the property.

BROOKE COLOMBO can be reached at 940-566-6882 and via Twitter at @brookecolombo.

