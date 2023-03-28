Blotter
DRC

A 27-year-old man was arrested after surveillance footage showed him throwing his backpack at a McDonald’s window, causing it to shatter into pieces over the lobby floor, according to a police report.

At about 10:08 a.m. Monday, officers were dispatched to a criminal trespass call at the McDonald's in the 2900 block of West University Drive.

JUAN BETANCOURT can be reached via Twitter at @jbetancourt_15.

