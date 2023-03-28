A 27-year-old man was arrested after surveillance footage showed him throwing his backpack at a McDonald’s window, causing it to shatter into pieces over the lobby floor, according to a police report.
At about 10:08 a.m. Monday, officers were dispatched to a criminal trespass call at the McDonald's in the 2900 block of West University Drive.
An employee caller told police the man was being aggressive, hitting a table and proceeding to break a window of the restaurant.
The employee said the suspect left and might be in the dumpster area behind the restaurant. Officers located the man and detained him.
The employee told police the man began yelling at employees as they approached him and asked if he was OK. The man then slammed his hands on the table and continued to yell.
While the caller was on the phone to report the incident, the man stood up and allegedly threw his backpack at a window, causing it to break, and left.
The report says there were glass pieces on the restaurant's lobby floor after the man broke the window.
Employees showed surveillance footage to officers that showed the man standing up and swinging his backpack at the window, causing it to shatter.
Officers spoke with another witness, a customer, who told them details of the incident.
The man told officers he got upset because employees spoke to him. He was arrested and charged with criminal mischief.
The estimated cost of damages is about $3,000.
Other reports
200 block of North Elm Street — Officers say they observed a large plume of smoke coming from an 18-year-old man's vehicle, leading to the driver's arrest with additional charges, according to a police report.
At about 1:55 a.m. Monday, officers initiated a traffic stop. Officers observed a large plume of smoke inside the vehicle when the man rolled down the window.
The smoke, which police suspected came from marijuana, blew out the window. The man admitted to smoking a marijuana blunt before officers initiated a traffic stop, according to the report.
Officers conducted a driving while intoxicated investigation and searched the vehicle. According to the report, police located a gun inside the vehicle.
The man was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana, less than 2 ounces, and for unlawful carrying of a weapon.
3600 block of Lakeview Boulevard — A woman said she was missing $3,000 from her residence and thinks her ex-boyfriend may be the suspect, according to a police report.
At about 4 p.m., officers spoke to a woman over the phone about the theft incident. She said her ex-boyfriend may have stolen money from her residence from him because he was the only person who had access to her home and would know money might be kept. The theft is under investigation.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Monday, the Denton Police Department handled 435 service and officer-initiated calls and made eight arrests.
