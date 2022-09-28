When police warned a 43-year-old man they would use a stun gun if he did not stop resisting arrest Tuesday, he told them he loved to be “tased,” according to a police report.
At about 10 a.m., police were dispatched to another officer requesting assistance with a disturbance. The initial officer was responding to a report about a man going after someone with a golf club.
The officer located the man wielding a golf club near Spencer Road, according to the report. The officer advised the backup units en route to activate emergency lights and sirens and expedite their arrival.
When backup arrived, the man said the officer pulled him over for “no f---ing reason.” The report states he tried to walk away from the initial officer, who then attempted to detain him to investigate the alleged assault. The man began resisting arrest, according to the report.
The initial officer sustained a shoulder injury as he attempted to detain the man, and it took two officers to maintain control of the man, according to the report. Additional officers were requested in order to safely detain him. The report states he still would not comply when additional officers arrived.
They warned the man if he continued to not comply, they would have to stun him with a Taser, or deploy a stun gun at close range without the use of probes. The man said he loved being “tased.”
As police detained him, they confirmed he had an active warrant for public intoxication nonalcohol. Police spokesperson Allison Beckwith said this was likely due to his failure to pay a ticket, as this offense typically results in an on-site arrest.
He was placed under arrest for the warrant and accused of two misdemeanors: evading arrest or detention and resisting arrest, search or transport.
The initial officer was taken to a local hospital with a serious shoulder injury.
Police were unable to contact the reporting party for the alleged assault on the phone while still at the scene, because the person did not have a voicemail box set up. This aspect of the case is still under investigation pending police getting in contact with the reporting party.
Other reports
2500 block of Stockbridge Road — Witnesses gave varying accounts of suspects after a shooting that damaged a vehicle at an apartment complex Tuesday, according to a police report.
At about 9:06 p.m., police were dispatched to the Providence Village apartments. Multiple callers reported hearing several gunshots. The callers gave conflicting descriptions of suspects and suspected vehicles, according to the report.
When police arrived, they interviewed several possible suspects in the area who potentially matched the descriptions given. No one had been arrested as of Tuesday afternoon.
Police found six shell casings at the scene and collected them for evidence. The report states there was also a white Nissan with a window that had been impacted and shattered.
Police are still investigating the incident.
500 block of South Loop 288 — A 46-year-old man was charged with criminal trespass Tuesday when he initially agreed to leave a property by a certain time but was still there upon officers’ return, according to a police report.
At about 10:17 a.m., police responded to a property for which they had previously received enforcement authorization. The property owner had given police permission to criminally trespass any person they saw on the property, according to the report.
Police made contact with a man who the report states they had reminded earlier several times that he could not be on the property. They reminded him again of this.
The man said he understood and agreed to be gone by a certain time. Police told him if he did not leave, he would be arrested if the property owner wanted to press charges.
Police returned to the property and found that he was still there without consent from the owner, according to the report. The property owner confirmed he wanted to press charges.
The man was placed under arrest and charged with criminal trespass along with several misdemeanor warrants, including expired registration, failure to maintain financial responsibility and vehicle without required equipment/unsafe condition.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, the Denton Police Department handled 405 service and officer-initiated calls and made six arrests.