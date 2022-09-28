Blotter
DRC

When police warned a 43-year-old man they would use a stun gun if he did not stop resisting arrest Tuesday, he told them he loved to be “tased,” according to a police report.

At about 10 a.m., police were dispatched to another officer requesting assistance with a disturbance. The initial officer was responding to a report about a man going after someone with a golf club.

BROOKE COLOMBO can be reached at 940-566-6882 and via Twitter at @brookecolombo.

Recommended for you