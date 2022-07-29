Blotter
DRC

An intoxicated 37-year-old man flashed officers and ran away after allegedly engaging in public intercourse Thursday, according to a police report.

At about 3:24 p.m., police were dispatched regarding an indecent exposure at MedPark Station in the 3500 block of Quail Creek Drive. A caller said two men were having sexual intercourse outside some apartments.

