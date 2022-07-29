An intoxicated 37-year-old man flashed officers and ran away after allegedly engaging in public intercourse Thursday, according to a police report.
At about 3:24 p.m., police were dispatched regarding an indecent exposure at MedPark Station in the 3500 block of Quail Creek Drive. A caller said two men were having sexual intercourse outside some apartments.
When police arrived, they found two men standing near each other, matching the caller’s descriptions. One man, the 37-year-old, was in his underwear with his jeans around his knees.
Police spoke with the two men and determined that the 37-year-old had used methamphetamines and was intoxicated, according to the report.
While speaking to police, he allegedly pulled down his briefs and exposed his anus. The man said he was God. His speech was erratic, and he couldn’t sit still, according to the report.
Police attempted to place him under arrest for public intoxication. But when they approached, he allegedly started running. The report states he continued to run despite police telling him to stop.
They were eventually able to catch up to him in a vehicle and he complied, lying on the ground as police placed him in handcuffs. He was transported to the city jail without incident.
The man was charged with public intoxication nonalcohol and evading arrest. Police spokesperson Amy Cunningham said the report does not mention any charges related to indecent exposure, and the other man was not arrested.
Other reports
3600 block of Palmetto Court — An 18-year-old man was arrested Thursday night after he threatened his stepfather with a knife as he was getting kicked out of the house, according to a police report.
At about 10:02 p.m., police were dispatched to a domestic disturbance at a residence. The caller said his stepson chased him out of the house with a knife, and he was locked out.
When police arrived, they found the stepfather waiting outside. He said he had been having some issues with his stepson. Leading up to the incident, the stepfather told the 18-year-old he needed to leave the house.
While the stepson was packing, he sat his cellphone on the bed. The stepfather said he grabbed the phone because he pays for it.
The report states this made the stepson angry and he told his stepfather he would kill him. They got into an argument, and the stepson tossed items off the kitchen counter. Then, he allegedly grabbed two knives and pointed them at the stepfather.
The stepfather said his stepson started walking toward him with the knives, so he left the house and got locked out. He said his stepson continued to threaten and curse at him through the door, so he called the police.
Police spoke with the stepson, who confirmed the two argued. He allegedly admitted to pulling the knives out of a knife block and pointing them at his stepfather. But he said he did not want to harm him and just wanted to scare his stepfather so he would stop following him. The report states he denied saying he would kill his stepfather.
The 18-year-old stepson was arrested and charged with making a terroristic threat against a family or household member.
2800 block of South Interstate 35E — A 32-year-old woman assaulted a Buc-ee’s employee Thursday as the worker tried to retrieve merchandise she stole, according to a police report.
At about 10:27 a.m., police were dispatched to the store regarding a theft. The caller said a woman tried to steal several items from the store.
Police arrived and spoke with the alleged thief. The woman said she went into the store to ask for a complimentary drink. The report states she was not given a drink. She said she collected her items and left the store.
The woman allegedly admitted she was still wearing a necklace that she stole from the store.
Once she passed all points of sale, an employee followed her out to retrieve the merchandise. The employee said she was able to get several of the items back, including a duffle bag, purse, pillows and jewelry valued at $574.44.
As she was retrieving the items, the employee said the woman pulled hard on her hair, and she wanted to pursue charges.
The woman claimed the employee took some of her personal belongings along with the stolen merchandise. The report does not specify whether this is true, Cunningham said.
She was arrested and charged with theft of property between $100 and $750. She also received a citation for Class C assault.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Thursday, the Denton Police Department handled 395 service and officer-initiated calls and made 10 arrests.