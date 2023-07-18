Two men were arrested Monday after they allegedly punched, attempted to stab and threatened another man with a gun after their mutual acquaintance made a comment about their poor driving, according to a police report.
At about 12:28 a.m., Denton police were dispatched near Interstate 35 and Ganzer Road to an incident involving a vehicle. The caller and his acquaintance had been in a vehicle, and the driver left them on the side of the road.
When officers arrived, they spoke with the caller, who said he was traveling through Denton on the interstate with his acquaintance. He said he didn’t know the driver or the front passenger, but his acquaintance did.
Denton police spokesperson Allison Beckwith said it’s unclear from the report what the group was doing together or where they were headed.
The caller said he was asleep in the back seat of the vehicle next to his acquaintance. While he was asleep, the report states, his acquaintance told the driver he needed to be more careful because the driver had nearly crashed.
The caller allegedly woke up to the driver punching him in the face. Then, the man in the front passenger seat allegedly pulled out a knife and started trying to stab the caller.
The caller said he was able to use his luggage to block the knife. But the front passenger allegedly brandished a gun. Both the driver and the front passenger allegedly said they would kill the caller if he called the police. Then, the report states, they made the caller and his acquaintance get out of the vehicle and drove off.
Beckwith said that all of these alleged actions were directed at the caller, not his acquaintance who made the comment. It’s unclear why they attacked the caller, she said. But the caller claimed that the driver and passenger were under the influence of multiple substances.
The suspects had fled the area by the time Denton officers arrived. But Hickory Creek officers were patrolling I-35 when they saw a vehicle traveling southbound on the interstate that matched the description of the suspect vehicle.
The Hickory Creek officers conducted a traffic stop and contacted the passengers. The report states that they determined that the driver had a felony warrant out of Bexar County for his arrest for assault of a pregnant woman.
Beckwith said it’s unclear from the report whether Hickory Creek officers were the only ones on the scene or if Denton officers had arrived at this point. But the report states that the driver ran across lanes of traffic away from officers. Officers were able to catch up and apprehend him.
The caller was able to identify the driver as the person who assaulted him, according to the report. The report states he had visible injuries on the side of his face that were consistent with him having been punched.
Denton officers conducted a probable-cause search of the vehicle. The report states that they found several open containers of substances. But officers did not locate the substances the caller had mentioned. Nor did the officers find a firearm or knife. While “open container” often refers to alcohol in police reports, Beckwith said that this report did not specify what kind of containers police found.
Denton police arrested the 24-year-old driver on the warrant for assault of a pregnant woman. They also charged him with assault causing bodily injury for allegedly punching the caller. Jail records list his permanent residency as San Antonio.
Hickory Creek officers arrested the 27-year-old front passenger on suspicion of public intoxication. Jail records list his permanent residency as Laredo.
Denton police are still investigating the allegations of aggravated assault with deadly weapon.
Other reports
200 block of East Hickory Street — A 69-year-old man was arrested Monday for not wearing any clothes in public, according to a police report.
At about 2:10 p.m., police were dispatched to an indecent exposure call. The caller said she saw a completely naked man sitting on a bench outside.
When officers arrived, the report states, they located a man not wearing any clothes. He initially didn’t want to speak with the officers, according to the report. But after a while, the report states, he did put on some pants and a shirt that he had with him.
The officers called the 911 caller back. She said that the man caused her to be very alarmed. Therefore, the report states officers believe his actions caused a breach of the peace.
They arrested the man for disorderly conduct exposing genitals and transported him to the city jail. Police spokesperson Allison Beckwith said it doesn’t appear from the report that he ever gave any explanation for why he was naked in public.
800 block of South I-35E — Two men and one woman were arrested Monday in an investigation into the sale of fentanyl and other illegal substances in Denton, according to a police report.
At about 4:32 p.m., officers were conducting surveillance outside of a hotel near the interstate. The Denton Police Department’s narcotics unit had been conducting an investigation for about a month into methamphetamine sales in this area.
In its investigation, the narcotics unit obtained some search warrants from a local judge.
During their surveillance, the officers located one suspect, a 53-year-old man, at the hotel and detained him without incident. The reports states that they conducted a search of the hotel room he was associated with and recovered methamphetamine, pills they suspected to be fentanyl, marijuana and a handgun.
He was charged with manufacturing or delivery of a controlled substance, Penalty Group 1, more than 400 grams.
While searching, the report states, the officers received information about drugs in another hotel room. In the other room, they contacted a 53-year-old occupant who had three outstanding warrants out of Johnson County for his arrest. They arrested him on the warrants and searched the room. The report states that officers found heroin, THC extract, marijuana and meth.
He was charged with the warrants; possession of a controlled substance, Penalty Group 1, between 4 and 200 grams with intent to deliver; and possession of a controlled substance, Penalty Group 3, less than 28 grams with intent to deliver, and unlawful carrying of a weapon out of an unspecified agency.
As officers were on scene, another suspect, a 45-year-old woman, arrived outside the hotel, and the officers detained her. Police said she admitted that she had meth on her. The report states that officers searched her and found 15 grams of meth.
She was charged with manufacturing or delivery of a controlled substance, Penalty Group 1, between 4 and 200 grams. Additional charges are still pending, according to the report.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Monday, the Denton Police Department handled 476 service and officer-initiated calls and made nine arrests.
