A man told police he was driving on Teasley Lane when another vehicle cut him off and ended up following him home, at which point the driver got out and threatened him with a knife before slashing all four of his car’s tires, according to a police report.
The man was initially cut off in the 9100 block of Teasley Lane Thursday afternoon, he said, with the driver of the other vehicle following him home and pulling up next to him. The driver, a man, allegedly got out of his vehicle and started swinging at him with a knife. When he realized he couldn’t catch the caller, the caller said, he turned toward the car and slashed all four tires.
The caller told police he was not injured, adding that the man drove at him and slammed into his car before he left. He said he doesn’t know the man, the report states, though he gave officers a description of the person and his vehicle. An investigation is ongoing.
Other reports
900 block of West Eagle Drive — A 27-year-old man was arrested Thursday afternoon after police received four separate calls regarding him being intoxicated and causing disturbances, according to a police report.
The first call came at about 7:59 a.m. in the 2500 block of Natchez Trace, with several witnesses telling police the man was knocking on doors saying he needed a ride, and that they thought he had used a substance. Officers were unable to locate the man, though they were later flagged down near the intersection of Morse Street and Lakey Street after he created another disturbance.
Police spoke to the man then, though the report states they could not understand what he wanted and noted he was possibly intoxicated on a stimulant. At about 2:05 p.m., after receiving one more call about the man yelling at staff at an apartment complex, a final caller reported someone was acting crazy in the entrance of a parking garage.
Police arrived to the garage in West Eagle Drive, observing the man was ranting and very animated. They contacted a family member of the man, who told them he is a methamphetamine user. The man allegedly admitted to using meth and he was then arrested on a charge of nonalcohol public intoxication.
300 block of Avenue G — A man was arrested on a stalking warrant Thursday afternoon after he allegedly harassed his ex-girlfriend and her boyfriend earlier in August, according to a police report.
The incident was reported Aug. 6, the report states, with a woman reporting the man, her ex-boyfriend, was going to her current boyfriend’s house, as well as messaging her. Her boyfriend added the man threatened him over the phone and that he wanted to press charges for stalking. At about 4:06 p.m., officers arrested him at his residence on a stalking charge.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Thursday, the Denton Police Department handled 416 service and officer-initiated calls and made 16 arrests.
From Thursday to Friday, 25 people were booked into the Denton County Jail.