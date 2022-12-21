A man reported Tuesday a $6,000 painting was stolen from his storage unit, according to a police report.
At about 10:49 a.m., a man came to the Denton Police Department lobby to make a burglary report. The man said his storage unit in the 1000 block of Dallas Drive was broken into on Sunday.
He said an unknown person cut the latch to his unit and stole a $6,000 painting. A couple of other items were damaged, he said, including a desk leg and a serving dish. The damage amounted to less than $100.
He was not sure if the staff at the storage facility had reviewed any footage from the night of the burglary yet. Police are still investigating.
Burglary of a building is a state jail felony punishable by 180 days to two years in jail and a fine of up to $10,000.
Other reports
2400 block of Louise Street — A man told police Tuesday someone broke into his home and stole thousands of dollars in gaming equipment, according to a police report.
At about 7:58 p.m., police were dispatched to a burglary. The caller said someone had broken into his home and stolen his gaming equipment.
In the report, he said he came home around 4:30 p.m. and saw his bed had been moved and his desktop computer, worth about $2,400, and two Xbox controllers, worth about $170, were gone.
The person might have entered through a window, he said. The report states the window lock appeared broken and not securable. It’s unclear from the report if it was broken before or after the burglary, police spokesperson Amy Cunningham said.
He indicated he wanted to pursue criminal charges if a suspect is found. Police are still investigating the burglary.
Burglary of a habitation is a second-degree felony punishable by two to 20 years and a fine of up to $10,000.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, the Denton Police Department handled 341 service and officer-initiated calls and made nine arrests.
