Denton police vehicle
Buy Now
DRC file photo

A man reported Tuesday a $6,000 painting was stolen from his storage unit, according to a police report.

At about 10:49 a.m., a man came to the Denton Police Department lobby to make a burglary report. The man said his storage unit in the 1000 block of Dallas Drive was broken into on Sunday.

BROOKE COLOMBO can be reached at 940-566-6882 and via Twitter at @brookecolombo.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you