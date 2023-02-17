Blotter
DRC

A man reported Thursday that a $38,000 engagement ring set was stolen from his home recently, according to a police report.

At about 10:56 a.m. police took a theft report over the phone. The caller said that several valuables were missing from his home in Robson Ranch.

