A man reported Thursday that a $38,000 engagement ring set was stolen from his home recently, according to a police report.
At about 10:56 a.m. police took a theft report over the phone. The caller said that several valuables were missing from his home in Robson Ranch.
He said his home has been under construction and many people have been coming in and out of the home. The items went missing sometime between Jan. 13 and Feb. 15, he said.
The report states the missing items included a $38,000 engagement ring set, a $2,000 pair of diamond earrings, a $1,000 silver necklace, $1,000 in cash and other miscellaneous jewelry.
Police are still investigating the theft.
Other reports
1000 block of Dallas Drive — Police responded to two reports of storage unit burglaries Thursday, including one in which a family’s Christmas ornaments were stolen.
At about 12:25 p.m., police were dispatched to a storage center for a burglary of building. The caller said someone cut the lock to his storage unit.
He said various equipment like power tools and air conditioning unit pieces were missing. The report didn’t include an exact estimate, but it was somewhere between $1,000 and $7,000 worth of missing items.
Later that day, at about 2:45 p.m., police were dispatched to the same center for another burglary report. This person said the lock was cut off of their storage unit.
They reported $2,000 worth of women’s clothing and family Christmas ornaments were missing from the unit.
Neither report mentioned whether there were security cameras that could have captured the incidents. Police are still investigating the burglaries.
3500 block of South Interstate 35E — Police found a missing phone after it was tossed out of a stolen vehicle Thursday, according to a police report.
At about 7 pm., police were dispatched to a vehicle theft at Jostens. The caller said his vehicle was stolen around 4:30 p.m. while he was at work.
He said a third party saw someone try to get into a vehicle. At first, the witness thought the person was trying to get into their own vehicle, but said they realized the person was actually breaking into someone else’s vehicle.
By the time the witness went outside, the vehicle was already gone. The report states security cameras were able to capture footage of the incident.
The vehicle owner reported that their identification, phone and toolbox were inside the vehicle. Police searched the area and didn’t find the vehicle itself, but located the owner’s phone on the ground near State School Road and I-35E.
Police returned the owner’s phone. The vehicle theft is still under investigation.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Thursday, the Denton Police Department handled 428 service and officer-initiated calls and made four arrests.
Get the latest crime stories in our newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Wake Up with the DR-C: Get today's headlines in your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.