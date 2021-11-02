A man who said he was robbed at gunpoint Monday told the Denton Police Department he handed the alleged robber his wallet and cellphone, according to a police report.
The report says the caller was filling up on gas at an Exxon in the 4000 block of Interstate 35 when he felt a tap on his shoulder and something being pressed into his side. He told police he looked down and saw a handgun.
The gunman told him to hand him his wallet and phone, which the caller did without hesitation, according to the report. He reported he had $100 in cash and some identification cards in his wallet.
He estimated his phone to be $650 and also gave the gunman the debit card he had in his hand. He told police he wants to press charges for the robbery.
1800 block of South Loop 288 — A man who said a group of people drugged and robbed him Monday was later medically cleared, according to a police report.
He called the police around 4:52 a.m. Monday, shortly after he said the reported robbery happened. Officers responded a shopping area on South Loop 288. The caller told them the incident happened behind the stores in the wooded area.
When police arrived, they found him on the ground and heard him requesting medical attention, according to the report. He reported several people he knew held him against his will, injected him with unknown drugs and robbed him of his $2,800 stimulus check.
A report was taken and an investigation is ongoing.
16400 block of Lauder Lane — Denton police arrested a 29-year-old man in Dallas Monday on a count of stalking after his ex-girlfriend reported in mid-October that he was stalking her, according to a police report.
She went to the Police Department on Oct. 13 to report he’d been showing up to her residence and place of work uninvited and unannounced since their breakup in August. The report says she believes he called and texted her more than 500 times since their breakup.
He was issued a criminal trespass notice from her home at one point and she told police he had threatened and assaulted her. Officers obtained a warrant for his arrest on Oct. 19 and went to his Dallas home Monday to arrest him.
He was taken to the Denton city jail without incident.
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Monday, the Denton Police Department handled 356 service and officer-initiated calls and made 11 arrests.
From Monday to Tuesday, 52 people were booked into the Denton County Jail.
