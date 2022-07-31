Blotter
DRC

A 25-year-old man refused to give officers his fanny pack and attempted to run from officers, according to a police report.

At about 4:57 p.m Saturday, officers were dispatched to a crash at the intersection of North Mayhill Road and East McKinney Street. Officers found two vehicles — one driven by the 25-year-old man and another driven by a woman — had been involved in the crash.

JUAN BETANCOURT can be reached via Twitter at @jbetancourt_15.

