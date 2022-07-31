A 25-year-old man refused to give officers his fanny pack and attempted to run from officers, according to a police report.
At about 4:57 p.m Saturday, officers were dispatched to a crash at the intersection of North Mayhill Road and East McKinney Street. Officers found two vehicles — one driven by the 25-year-old man and another driven by a woman — had been involved in the crash.
After checking on the female driver, officers spoke with the 25-year-old man about the crash. As they approached him, officers reported they immediately smelled the strong odor of marijuana. The man denied having marijuana on him.
Officers saw that he was carrying a fanny pack. They asked him the man to take off the bag, and he refused to do so. According to the report, officers attempted to search the bag, but the man grabbed and held on to it to keep them from taking it.
The man tried to run from the officers, but they were able to detain him, the report states. They searched the fanny pack and found a small bag of marijuana, along with a grinder and tray, according to the report.
The man was arrested and charged with resisting arrest and one count of possessing drug paraphernalia.
Other reports
1200 block of East Hickory Street — Medics tried to help a 41-year-old woman who yanked her arms and walked away from first responders, according to a police report.
At about 5:24 p.m. Saturday, officers were dispatched to a public intoxication call in which a woman in a park was said to be acting strange and possibly under the influence.
According to the report, officers and medics saw that the woman had a blank stare on her face with rapid movement.
Medics asked if she was coming off something, and she responded with a nod. They asked her if she wanted to go to the hospital, and she responded with a nod. The woman had difficulty standing, so medics helped her off the ground.
The woman then started yanking her arms and walked away from first responders, according to the report. She was unable to walk in a direct line.
The woman was unable to say where she was staying. She again tried to walk away from responders, and they had to stop her from falling to the ground.
The woman was placed under arrest and charged with public intoxication, nonalcohol.
East Oak Street and North Wood Street — A 40-year-old man was arrested and charged with evading arrest, according to a police report.
At about 9 p.m. Saturday, officers were patrolling the block and saw several people outside a business.
They saw the 40-year-old man come out of business and said the man looked in the officer’s direction, got in his vehicle and began to back up quickly. The man traveled southbound down North Crawford Street without using a turn signal.
The man began to drive at a higher rate of speed, according to the report. Officers saw the vehicle's headlights turn off as it continued to speed and ran a red light.
The man got out of his car in the 1600 block of East McKinney Street in a parking area. Officers were able to detain the man. Officers also detained a passenger in the vehicle who told officers he didn’t know why the 40-year-old man ran.
The 40-year-old driver said he ran because he didn't have any insurance, according to the report.
The man was arrested and charged with evading arrest.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Saturday, the Denton Police Department handled 306 service and officer-initiated calls and made 16 arrests.
JUAN BETANCOURT can be reached via Twitter at @jbetancourt_15.