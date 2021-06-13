A man called police Saturday afternoon to report another man punched him in the face at least six times and tackled him to the ground while he was panhandling, according to a police report.
Officers arrived at the 1500 block of South Loop 288 at about 2:48 p.m., as the man was receiving treatment from medics. They observed his face was covered in blood, and he told them he was standing on the curb when a vehicle pulled up to him and a woman got out. The driver left and the woman proceeded to talk to him rudely, he said, after which the man previously driving the vehicle approached him on foot.
That man started "talking trash," the victim said, and aggressively approached him, at which point the victim pulled out his phone and began recording the incident. The man then rushed him, the victim said, knocking the phone out of his hand, punching him at least six times and tackling him to the ground. The two left and police were unable to locate them, though the victim showed officers the video he took of the assault.
Officers observed the victim had a laceration on his head, a swollen eye and multiple scrapes. The report does not specify if he was transported to a hospital. An investigation is ongoing.
Other reports
1400 block of South Loop 288 — A 42-year-old man was arrested Sunday morning after officers found him lying on a grass median, unable to tell them where he was or how he got there, according to a police report.
A caller initially reported seeing the man in the median with his head on the curb and eyes rolled back at about 10:26 a.m. Officers arrived to find him conscious, but he allegedly couldn’t tell them where he was or how he got there. Police observed he had trouble forming words and sentences, and he allegedly could not complete sobriety tests because he couldn’t focus on an officer’s finger.
The man was arrested on a charge of alcohol public intoxication, which was upgraded to public intoxication with three prior convictions after officers confirmed he had three prior convictions of the charge within the past 24 months.
100 block of Avenue A — A 21-year-old man was arrested Sunday morning after officers found him near a bar he left earlier in the night after he allegedly caused a disturbance there, according to a police report.
At about 2:53 a.m., officers saw the man heading toward his vehicle. Earlier in the night, he allegedly caused a disturbance at a nearby bar and was given the opportunity to leave with his friends, the report states. Upon his return, he allegedly began walking away from officers but spoke with them when they ordered him to stop.
Police observed the odor of alcohol and noted the man’s eyes were red and watery and that he was slurring his words. Because he returned, he was arrested on a charge of alcohol public intoxication.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Saturday, the Denton Police Department handled 409 service and officer-initiated calls and made seven arrests.
From Saturday to Sunday, the Denton County Sheriff’s Office booked 25 people into the Denton County Jail.